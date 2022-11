Lena Horne made history this week as the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named in her honor. The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on West 47th Street, near Broadway in Manhattan’s Theater District, was renamed the Lena Horne Theatre on Tuesday in recognition of the famed performer and civil rights activist. The Lena Horne Theatre seats more than 1,000 people and is one of nine Broadway theaters throughout New York City belonging to the Nederlander Organization. Well-known actors including Matthew Broderick, Gene Hackman and Jerry Stiller, among others, have appeared on its stage.

