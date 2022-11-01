A Florida motorist who was clinging to the top of her vehicle in a canal was rescued from the water after a paraglider made an emergency landing over the weekend. Christiano Piquet, a real estate broker in the Miami area, was piloting his paramotor-powered glider Sunday when he descended to get a better look at an alligator he had spotted from the air near Homestead, he told NBC Miami on Monday.

