Parkland, FL

NBC News

Florida motorist stranded in canal near alligator is rescued after paraglider's emergency landing

A Florida motorist who was clinging to the top of her vehicle in a canal was rescued from the water after a paraglider made an emergency landing over the weekend. Christiano Piquet, a real estate broker in the Miami area, was piloting his paramotor-powered glider Sunday when he descended to get a better look at an alligator he had spotted from the air near Homestead, he told NBC Miami on Monday.
HOMESTEAD, FL
