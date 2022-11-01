Fresh off a dominant 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in English Premier League play, Arsenal will look to avenge a 2-0 midweek loss to PSV last week to win Group A of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League against FC Zurich on Paramount+. FC Zurich are last in the table, but coming off a shocking win last week over Bodo/Glimt and their first win in the Swiss Super League last Sunday. Has their momentum finally turned around or will Arsenal assert their dominance once more to assure a trip to the Round of 16? You can see what happens next when you stream this matchup on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

