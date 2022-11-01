Read full article on original website
sm2media.com
Editorial: Dr. Joe Paul becomes 11th Southern Miss President, but why?
Excitement spread on campus as the University of Southern Mississippi named Dr. Joe Paul as the 11th president on Oct. 24. Students, faculty and administration expressed their joy at this announcement, coming together to celebrate and open a widely spread conversation about how this happened. The Board of Trustees and...
ESPN
Mississippi Department of Human Services rejects Southern Mississippi's offer to make campus facilities available
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Thursday rejected a proposal from the University of Southern Mississippi to make campus facilities, including a volleyball facility at the heart of the state's ongoing welfare investigation, available to the government agency, which serves the state's poor. The university announced the proposal earlier...
usm.edu
Paul, Holloway to be Presented HUB Award Nov. 17
Two men with long records of service to the city of Hattiesburg and their beloved alma mater, The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), have earned what’s considered the highest honor bestowed by the local community - the HUB Award. USM President Dr. Joe Paul and USM Dean of Students...
usm.edu
Statement of The University of Southern Mississippi
In 2017, with the approval of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation signed a five-year agreement with the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) for its use of existing athletic facilities and future use of the then to-be-constructed Wellness Center, for proposed MCEC programming and services to benefit thousands of eligible individuals in south Mississippi. The University and the Athletic Foundation engaged in this agreement in good faith, following thorough due diligence by outside legal counsel, and after multiple assurances from officials at the highest levels of MDHS. Unfortunately, that due diligence did not and could not uncover the alleged fraud by the MDHS grant fiduciaries that was reported nearly two years after the Athletic Foundation signed the agreement with MCEC. Although MCEC shared projections of planned programming with the University, its actual utilization of the facilities did not align with those projections.
WLOX
Celebrating nature in Jackson County, and cruising downtown Ocean Springs with Cynthia Sutton
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Today will be beautiful across South Mississippi....
sm2media.com
Students Members of local Catholic Church walk to pray over neighborhood
Rosaries in hand and nothing but dim streetlights as a guide, student members of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church have been praying over neighborhoods for years. . Every Monday, students and faculty of The University of Southern Mississippi join Pastor Mark Ropel at five in the morning for a rosary walk. The walk spans nearly three miles and covers an entire neighborhood.
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Go inside Shearwater Pottery with Peter Anderson
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
WLOX
Happening Nov. 4-5: Heritage Farm Live Festival in Stone County
Long-time band director and music legend Julius Hunt passed away Saturday. He started at what was then Magnolia High School in 1962, and later moved to Ed Mayo Junior High. Hunt spent nearly half a century directing, teaching, and volunteering in the River City. Gautier High School celebrates veterans with...
WDAM-TV
EDA of Jones County hires 2 career coaches to serve public schools
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Economic Development Authority of Jones County has launched a new initiative designed to connect and prepare local public high school students with Jones County’s most in-demand career opportunities. The Career Coach program is funded by a grant from the State of Mississippi’s new...
WDAM-TV
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
WLOX
LIVE: Music from Double Dee (Darwin and Dana Nelson)
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
Brief history: When did the Hattiesburg Zoo open?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – What began as a park and lost animal sanctuary in the early 20th century is today the bustling Hattiesburg Zoo attraction that welcomes 230,000 guests each year. In 1908, Meridian businessman John Kamper donated 40 acres of his land in Hattiesburg to the city to be used as a park for […]
WLOX
In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
WDAM-TV
HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
WDAM-TV
Busy week at Forrest County DA Office
The Jones County Economic Development Authority is working to connect high school seniors with different industry leaders before graduation. Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.
WLOX
Making Bacon, Egg & Cheese Eggrolls with Chef Clay Barney
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Today will be beautiful across South Mississippi....
mageenews.com
Bye to One of the Good Guys!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of my favorite Magee PD officers Matt Gipson turned in his resignation to Chief Shane Little. Matt has been a fixture at the Magee PD for several years. He was one of the ones I always wanted to see if a big black PD car drove to my house! He was stern…he was kind…he was smart. He knew his stuff.
WLOX
Southern Miss to face a hot Georgia State team with bowl eligibility in sight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles keep on winning. After starting the season 1-2, the Golden Eagles sit at a record of 5-3 and are on a three-game win streak, looking to extend an impressive turnaround on Saturday against the Georgia State Panthers. With a win on...
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Long-time band director and music legend Julius Hunt passed away Saturday. He...
