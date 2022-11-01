ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Bird flu found in southwestern part of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirms bird flu found in blue-winged teal in the southwestern part of the state. The agency said bird flu is low risk for public health according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), however, LDWF continues to routinely investigate reports of sick or dead birds. LDWF reports that several captive birds have died from bird flu in northeast Louisiana.
Evacuation order in place following train carrying acid derails

PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — St. James Parish authorities assessed the damage after a freight train jumped the tracks, causing a derailment and chemical spill Wednesday (Nov.2). The incident happened just before 2 p.m., according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say six carts were derailed with one of them carrying 20 thousand gallons of hydrochloric acid.
Talks already swirling around legislation to amend abortion laws

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the legal fight over Louisiana’s abortion ban continues, there are already talks about future legislation being drafted to either amend or clarify the law. Ever since the law went into effect, there has been confusion among some healthcare providers as to when...
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that only the Governor holds currently.
