The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady Tuesday morning. The Colts' offense is ranked No. 18 in total yards, but the team has struggled to run the ball most of this season. The Colts have turned the ball over 16 times and rank No. 30 in scoring at 16.1 points.
The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Patriots are a 5.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) are preparing for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts are hoping to get back on track after dropping their last two games, they take on a Patriots squad that has won three of their last four games.
Bill Parcells had a lot of memorable quotes during his Hall of Fame coaching career. One of his most enduring came when he was on his way out the New England Patriots' door in 1997 when he said, "They want you to cook the dinner, least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries. OK?"
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 9:. *DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant —...
Colts, Pats both looking for offensive improvement
INDIANAPOLIS (3-4-1) at NEW ENGLAND (4-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Patriots by 5 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Colts 3-5-0; Patriots 4-3-1.
