Morro Bay, CA

calcoastnews.com

City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What were the five most expensive homes sold in Templeton the week of Oct. 23?

A house in Templeton that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the past three weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last three weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $485.
TEMPLETON, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

SLO city to hold groundwater contamination meeting

Industrial pollution in San Luis Obispo groundwater will be the subject of multiple upcoming public meetings. The city of SLO is hosting a meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss a PCE plume found below the city in the San Luis Valley Groundwater Basin. A toxic chemical, PCE is a product...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million

A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero

After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
ATASCADERO, CA

