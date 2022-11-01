Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail

Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy teen believed to be connected to Sixth and Chestnut shooting turns himself into police
QUINCY — A second Quincy man believed to be connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut turned himself in at the Quincy Police Department around midnight Wednesday. Cayden R. Smith, 18, was arrested for a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and...
Herald & Review
Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
khqa.com
Second suspect arrested in Quincy gunfire exchange
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. A second man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday's shooting that involved people inside two cars traveling on north on 6th Street to Chestnut Street who opened fire on each other, police said. Cayden Smith, 18, of Quincy, turned himself in at the...
KBUR
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in McDonogh County meth sting
Macomb, Ill.- The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and the Macomb Police Department have announced that seven people have been sentenced to Federal Prison as part of Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. According to a News Release, seven people were sentenced Friday, October 28th in the...
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash set for January; public defender files motion of affirmative defense
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash in Quincy was placed on the jury docket for Jan. 9. Wike, 21, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning before Judge Amy Lannerd. He is represented by Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson.
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
Residents call for investigation into Missouri police department after chief's drug trafficking arrest
LOUISIANA, Mo. — 5 On Your Side has learned new details about a small-town police chief arrested for drug trafficking. According to probable cause warrants filed against Louisiana, Missouri, Police Chief William Jones, some of the drugs found inside his apartment may have been taken from an evidence locker inside the police department.
edglentoday.com
Macoupin County Sheriff's Office Reports "Active Shooter Call" At North Mac High School Was Not True
VIRDEN - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday afternoon that at around 9:46 a.m. today, the Virden Police Department received a call from North Mac High School in reference to a note being found that indicated there was "an active shooter." Article continues after sponsor message.
Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police responded to an active shooter threat on Thursday morning. Taylorville Police received a call at 9:27 a.m. about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. Officers arrived at the school two minutes later, with several additional officers arriving soon after. Police began to secure the school immediately while […]
wlds.com
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
wgel.com
Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County
William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
Protest over police chief arrest taking place in Louisiana, Mo.
Locals in Louisiana, Missouri plan to protest Wednesday, November 2, outside their city hall.
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
WAND TV
Police: Shots fired in Decatur; one sent to hospital
According to police, as officers responded, a 25-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said the male was listed in serious condition. Witnesses told police the victim was near a car in the back parking lot, when an unknown subject approached the lot on foot and began firing at the victim.
nowdecatur.com
FBI Springfield Shares Info on Election Crimes at the Federal Level
November 3, 2022 – For decades, the FBI has served as the primary agency responsible for investigating allegations of federal election crimes, including campaign finance violations, ballot/voter fraud, and civil rights violations. With the approaching midterm election, FBI Springfield is providing information to voters regarding federal election crimes and...
newschannel20.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
KWQC
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
muddyrivernews.com
Madigan, McClain enter not guilty pleas; 23-count indictment alleges bribery schemes involving ComEd, AT&T
SPRINGFIELD – Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his longtime political ally Michael McClain entered not guilty pleas Tuesday to bribery and corruption charges involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison and telecommunications company AT&T Illinois. Both were charged previously in the ComEd scandal, but federal prosecutors last month added...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville High School locked down after active shooter threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the Taylorville Police Department received a call about an active shooter. The Taylorville Police Department says the threat said, “there is a school shooter in the building with a gun help.”. Officials say they...
