Adams County, IL

Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail

By David Adam, MRN Editor
 2 days ago
Herald & Review

Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury

DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
DECATUR, IL
khqa.com

Second suspect arrested in Quincy gunfire exchange

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. A second man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday's shooting that involved people inside two cars traveling on north on 6th Street to Chestnut Street who opened fire on each other, police said. Cayden Smith, 18, of Quincy, turned himself in at the...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse

A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
ROODHOUSE, IL
WCIA

Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police responded to an active shooter threat on Thursday morning. Taylorville Police received a call at 9:27 a.m. about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. Officers arrived at the school two minutes later, with several additional officers arriving soon after. Police began to secure the school immediately while […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County

William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Police: Shots fired in Decatur; one sent to hospital

According to police, as officers responded, a 25-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said the male was listed in serious condition. Witnesses told police the victim was near a car in the back parking lot, when an unknown subject approached the lot on foot and began firing at the victim.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

FBI Springfield Shares Info on Election Crimes at the Federal Level

November 3, 2022 – For decades, the FBI has served as the primary agency responsible for investigating allegations of federal election crimes, including campaign finance violations, ballot/voter fraud, and civil rights violations. With the approaching midterm election, FBI Springfield is providing information to voters regarding federal election crimes and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Madigan, McClain enter not guilty pleas; 23-count indictment alleges bribery schemes involving ComEd, AT&T

SPRINGFIELD – Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his longtime political ally Michael McClain entered not guilty pleas Tuesday to bribery and corruption charges involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison and telecommunications company AT&T Illinois. Both were charged previously in the ComEd scandal, but federal prosecutors last month added...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Taylorville High School locked down after active shooter threat

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the Taylorville Police Department received a call about an active shooter. The Taylorville Police Department says the threat said, “there is a school shooter in the building with a gun help.”. Officials say they...
TAYLORVILLE, IL

