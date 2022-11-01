ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

Community honors 3 years of restoring Pearl Harbor

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEAQB_0iv2LLmr00

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — There was a celebratory atmosphere at Kapapapuhi Point Park on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the Malama Pu’uloa Festival.

The Care for Pearl Harbor festival was meant to celebrate community members and their efforts to restore the Pearl Harbor area over the last three years with food, music and activities for all ages.

The nonprofit Hui o Ho’ohonua has spearheaded the program, which also removed seven acres of invasive mangrove from Kapapapuhi Point Park with more than 7,000 volunteers since 2019.

“I think it’s really important since I’ve only been here, cause as of right now, I’ve never left the island. This place means a lot to me and I really want it to be presented in a way that it’s represented in the movies, like a paradise.”

Joshua Escalante, Campbell high school senior

“This is the Malama Pu’uloa Festival, our very first one. We’ve been working or over three years with community members, over 7,000 of them to restore the shoreline, the Honouliuli Stream and three local i’a right on our shoreline,” said Sandy Ward, Malama Pu’uloa executive director.

The nonprofit said it is also working to get high schools in the area involved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE
caringmagazine.org

Kroc Center Hawaii celebrates 10 years of being a ‘beacon of hope’ in Kapolei

After moving into a senior residence in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Gloria Uslan-Milo, 80, said she started praying for a place to go for exercise, since her new home lacked a recreation center. Then, The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center opened to serve the then developing community of Kapolei nearby—an answer to prayer, she said.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

The 42nd Annual HIFF presents the World Premiere of The Story of Everything

The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani welcomes you to view the World Premiere of The Story of Everything. In an era when racism consistently exposes people of color to reduced quality of life, and the world itself is in peril, a project focused on light, on solutions, and on the transmission of hope is a cause for celebration. From Hawai‘i Poet Laureate Kealoha, THE STORY OF EVERYTHING incorporates poetry, dance, music, art and special effects to condense 13.7 billion years into an hour and 45 minutes. “Where do we come from?” And more importantly: “Where can we go next?”
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Aloha Authentic – Who is Queen Emma?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways. But, when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?  Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?  Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those names, and […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

How a Hub of Farmers Connect Island Communities

The farm and its direct-to-consumer CSA produce box service launched during the pandemic is just one way Kahumana fulfills its mission to co-create a healthy, inclusive and productive farm-based community. “One of our organization’s core values is supporting our community in Waianae,” says Zuckerman of this nonprofit serving the island...
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

Hawaii International Film Festival Opens

The Hawaii International Film Festival begins tonight! There are events at Bishop Museum to mark the opening. Where can people see the films and what can they expect? HIFF Executive Director Beckie Stocchetti joined Wake Up 2day with more.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Malia Kau Award 2022 Winner, Olana Margaret Kaipo Ai

The premiere of the Virtual 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival is happening tonight, Thursday, November 3 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2. The festival’s Malia Kau Award is given to kumu hula who have dedicated their life’s work to the perpetuation of hula and Hawaiian culture. This year’s recipient, Olana Ai, is a lifelong master kumu hula and founder of one of the most respected halau in the islands, Halau Hula Olana. Kumu Olana joined Living808 to talk about her hula history and about the award.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaiian Airlines and the Prince Lot Hula Festival

The largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawaii, Prince Lot Hula Festival is premiering tomorrow on KHON2. Debbie Nakanelua-Richards,​ Director of Community & Cultural Relations​​ for Hawaiian Airlines, joined Living808 to talk about Hawaiian Airline’s involvement in the event. The 45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival will...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

$3.4 million to grow Native Hawaiian physicians

The only Center of Excellence in the nation that is focused on increasing the representation of Native Hawaiian students in medicine and other health professions has been awarded a $3.4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to continue helping Native Hawaiians pursue these careers through education, research and community initiatives.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy