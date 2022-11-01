ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.

Political experience: Elected district attorney in 2018; appointed to job in 2017, becoming the first Black district attorney for the Jefferson County Birmingham Division. Professional experience: Worked in Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, including as chief deputy district attorney; currently instructor at Miles College School of Law, where he teaches criminal law and criminal procedure; former adjunct professor, Jefferson State Community College; former adjunct professor, Birmingham School of Law; former adjunct professor, National Advocacy Center for District Attorneys.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

After student struck by vehicle, JSU president asks public to voice concerns to state transportation department

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after a Jacksonville State University student was struck by a vehicle near campus, the institution’s president is asking members of the community to voice concerns about pedestrian safety at the site to state transportation officials. “Pedestrian accidents like the one that occurred Wednesday evening have, unfortunately, become all too […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Ivey awards $1.3 million in university research grants

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $1.3 million to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling $486,026 and Auburn University received a grant of $184,773.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million

The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale Council approves resolution to rename former Zamora Temple to ‘Irondale Civic Center’

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – The Irondale City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to officially change the name of the building formerly known as the Zamora Temple, located at 3521 Ratliff Road, to the Irondale Civic Center. The resolution was submitted to the council for consideration by Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. “Just […]
IRONDALE, AL
hooversun.com

Numerous leadership changes in Shelby County, county manager shares

Shelby County's leadership team has changed significantly in the last 12 months, County Manager Chad Scroggins shared with the Shelby County Chamber last week. David Willingham took over as the county engineer after Randy Cole retired with 31 years with the county. Scott Holladay is now the chief engineer, and Clay Aderholt is the assistant county engineer, Scroggins told chamber members in his annual county update at the Pelham Civic Complex on Oct. 26.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

2022 General Election—what to know for Jefferson County

It’s about that time to head to the polls. From how to find your polling place to who’s on the ballot, here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, November 8. Mark your calendars. We’re nearing election day. Voter registration is open...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Jefferson County lawmakers to file bill to outlaw exhibition driving

Members of the Jefferson County state legislative delegation, joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, announced on Tuesday their intention to file legislation for the upcoming regular legislative session to create criminal penalties for so-called “exhibition driving” statewide, according to a statement from the city of Birmingham. The bill,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents

When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County. It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hewitt-Trussville HS outdoor classroom now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Oct. 31, community leaders cut the ribbon on Hewitt-Trussville High School’s brand new Amerex Outdoor Learning Center. The covered classroom is just steps away from the high school, offering teachers opportunities to take their lessons outdoors. Conversations of the center began over six years ago.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Baptist employee making a difference

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
ALABASTER, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Juandalynn Givan, House of Representatives District 60

Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under Mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010. Education:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

