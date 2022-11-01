Habitat For Humanity helps family build second home

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Habitat for Humanity has helped build communities one home at a time since 1976. The non-profit helps those in need by providing new homes at affordable rates for middle to lower-class working families.

Habitat For Humanity of Morgan County is no stranger to Destiney Taylor and her family. In 2006, the non-profit helped her mother build a home that Taylor would grow up in.

“Even back in the fifth grade I was really appreciative of Habitat and everything they did for us,” said Taylor as she walked the front yard of her soon-to-be Habitat Home.

Taylor, along with her five-year-old son, are months away from moving into their own home built by Habitat For Humanity of Morgan County.

“I never thought I would be approved into the program,” shared Taylor. But when I was, I worked my tail off to get it done.”

The 1,179-square-foot project titled “Home for the Holidays” will be surrounded by similar ranch-style homes built by the organization.

Taylor and the organization are keeping their fingers crossed for a December move-in date. This is the 96th home built by Habitat For Humanity of Morgan County — and their second house this year.

To qualify for a home, applicants must complete at least 100 hours on Habitat for Humanity construction sites and complete 25 to 30 hours of homeownership classes.

Understanding the hard work and sacrifices her mother made as she grew up, makes this experience even more special for Taylor to share with her son.

Lydia Beck, family services coordinator of Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County says Taylor’s gratitude toward the process has shown through her tenacity to complete the homeowner requirements.

“The fact that she grew up in a Habitat House makes her appreciate it that much more because she saw the difference in made in her family’s life as she was growing up. “

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.