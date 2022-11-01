ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington City Mission in West Virginia will house fewer people this winter

By Anna King
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Mission says they will have fewer beds available this winter due to a lack of funding.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they added additional shelter at a chapel to house those in need, which added 30 extra beds to their typical 140.

West Virginia residents react to Kroger closing Gassaway location

Now, because they no longer have COVID-19 funding, they are getting rid of the 30 new beds.

“It’s a lot of money to hire 6-8 staff for about 6 months, the extra utilities, the extra wear and tear on the building,” explained Mitchell Webb, the Executive Director of the Huntington City Mission.

Those additional beds were in the chapel but now people will only be able to sleep in the men’s shelter and the women’s and children’s shelter.

He says they will allow people to stay warm in the lobby of those buildings but also explained that still will not equal the 30 that would have been housed in the chapel.

Webb says they could always use assistance with funding and resources, so if you’re interested in helping, you can visit the shelter here to find out what you can do.

Comments / 6

Johnny
1d ago

They worry more about dressing up Pullman Square for the holidays more than they worry about their residents point blank 💯 🤠

Reply(4)
3
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

