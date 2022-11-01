Fantasy Injury IR Updates Week 9: Latest on Cordarrelle Patterson, Kyren Williams, Elijah Mitchell, and More

Read full article on original website
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
NFL World Reacts to Buffalo Bills Adding Another Weapon
In a trade deadline buzzer-beater, the Buffalo Bills added another weapon to their potent offense. The Bills are trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Buffalo is sending running back Zack Moss and a fifth-round draft pick to Indianapolis ...
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Chase Claypool trade on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'Not surprised' Packers were in on deal
Silence is golden. Sometimes, it's painful. The Packers were, once again, deafeningly quiet prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline, despite having their sights set on a player that was moved. That's not great news for Aaron Rodgers, who needs just a bit more wide receiver help this year. Chase...
TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing about D'Andre Swift
It might be time for the Detroit Lions to find a new lead running back.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here
The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
Derrick Henry Injury Update Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned?
Fantasy football managers got a surprise with Derrick Henry listed on the injury report for the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Henry was listed with a foot injury as a limited participant to open the week. Let’s take a look at the latest regarding Henry’s injury, whether he could miss this week, and what it all means for his fantasy value as well as his fellow Titans’ RBs.
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 9: Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott Are Top Options
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
Ronnie Rivers Waiver Wire Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?
Ronnie Rivers’ fantasy football value as a potential waiver wire option for Week 9 came to the fore when he got the start for the Los Angeles Rams last week. In what has been an underwhelming Rams’ backfield this season, does Rivers getting the start mean anything, and should fantasy managers invest in him on the Week 9 waiver wire?
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
How Long Is Calvin Ridley Out? Suspension Timeline, Return Date, and More on Jaguars Wide Receiver
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended in March of 2022. The penalty was punishment for an incident stemming from a stretch of five days in November of 2021 in which the star wideout gambled on NFL games. When is Ridley expected to return, and what are the ramifications of his trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
