ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fantasy Injury IR Updates Week 9: Latest on Cordarrelle Patterson, Kyren Williams, Elijah Mitchell, and More

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts to Buffalo Bills Adding Another Weapon

In a trade deadline buzzer-beater, the Buffalo Bills added another weapon to their potent offense. The Bills are trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.  Buffalo is sending running back Zack Moss and a fifth-round draft pick to Indianapolis ...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Chicago

What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears

The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here

The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade

There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
profootballnetwork.com

Derrick Henry Injury Update Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned?

Fantasy football managers got a surprise with Derrick Henry listed on the injury report for the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Henry was listed with a foot injury as a limited participant to open the week. Let’s take a look at the latest regarding Henry’s injury, whether he could miss this week, and what it all means for his fantasy value as well as his fellow Titans’ RBs.
NASHVILLE, TN
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 9: Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott Are Top Options

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
profootballnetwork.com

Ronnie Rivers Waiver Wire Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?

Ronnie Rivers’ fantasy football value as a potential waiver wire option for Week 9 came to the fore when he got the start for the Los Angeles Rams last week. In what has been an underwhelming Rams’ backfield this season, does Rivers getting the start mean anything, and should fantasy managers invest in him on the Week 9 waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com

How Long Is Calvin Ridley Out? Suspension Timeline, Return Date, and More on Jaguars Wide Receiver

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended in March of 2022. The penalty was punishment for an incident stemming from a stretch of five days in November of 2021 in which the star wideout gambled on NFL games. When is Ridley expected to return, and what are the ramifications of his trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy