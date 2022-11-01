Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?Nick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Eastern Texas is Under a Weather Watch Warning on FridayTom HandyTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Arlington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fort Worth, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Worth. The Midland Christian School football team will have a game with Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
ahstigerlife.com
Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike
“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
aisd.net
Sam Houston runner representing Arlington at state championship
Sam Houston High School senior Jeremiah Barrera is off to the races – literally. Barrera left Arlington Thursday morning for Round Rock, where he’ll compete in the Class 6A cross country state championship tomorrow. Barrera, who received a school clap-out before the trip, is the only student in...
fortworthreport.org
New meatpacker CEO hopes to continue family and Fort Worth Western legacy
Juan Alfonso Ramos has fond memories of growing up on his family’s ranches in Chihuahua, Mexico and in southeastern New Mexico. The routine? Early-morning chores, school and then more chores. “It never really felt like chores, we were just being on the ranch and doing what we loved,” Ramos...
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
Student launches banned book club at a North Texas school where books have been removed
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Anyone who thinks students are not watching the rowdy meetings or listening to the heated debates happening at the highest levels of their school districts needs to meet Tommy Rogers. He says students see it all and hear it all. Some of them fear it. And...
fox4news.com
3 hit while crossing street near Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD elementary school
SAGINAW, Texas - A mother and two children were hurt after being hit by an SUV near an elementary school in north Fort Worth. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday just as students were arriving at Comanche Springs Elementary School. The school is in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District.
dmagazine.com
DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop
In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
fwtx.com
Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot Joining Fort Worth Restaurants
If the culinary arts dominate your small screen, there's little doubt you've heard the name Graham Elliot. Well, the celebrity chef is officially joining the the restaurant teams at Felipe Armenta's Pacific Table and Tavern Bar & Grill. Having appeared as a celebrity chef and guest judge on networks like...
WFAA
Inclement weather in DFW has rescheduled some high school football games. Here's when they'll be played
DALLAS — The WFAA weather team has forecasted a round of thunderstorms for Friday evening, which has prompted numerous high school football games originally scheduled for Friday to be rescheduled. Here's the timeline of where and when we are expecting storms. WFAA's Friday Night Football Game of the Week,...
aisd.net
Outdoor Learning Helps Pre-k Students Grow
For pre-K students in the Arlington ISD, the great outdoors is an extension of their classroom. These 3- and 4-year-olds are taking advantage of the perfect Texas fall weather, using parachutes, exercise mats and more to learn outside of the classroom. And they’re having a lot of fun while doing it.
Kids hit by car in school zone near Fort Worth elementary school
We’re learning that a child is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by an SUV this morning near Comanche Springs Elementary in Fort Worth.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Stars Acquire Youth Sports Complex, Plans to Build its Own Multi-sport Facility
As part of the Dallas Stars’ new multi-sport facilities management initiative, the franchise has acquired The MAC, a 38,000-square-foot property in Lewisville. The team also plans to construct a 90,000-square-foot multi-sport facility in Farmers Branch. With eight youth ice rinks up and running throughout North Texas, the Stars have...
Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine
The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
fox4news.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
fwtx.com
City Tells Miniature Train Operator to Put Caboose in Gear
The city of Fort Worth has put the operator of the venerable Forest Park miniature train on notice to get its caboose in gear. The city has notified Forest Park Rides Inc. that it is in default of its contract with the city. The contract allows 60 days to address contractual breaches. If Forest Park Rides, based in Haltom City, doesn’t return the “beloved amenity of the city,” as Council member Elizabeth Beck described it, to operational, the city can terminate the contract immediately.
