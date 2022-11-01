ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burleson High School football team will have a game with Seguin High School - Arlington on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
ARLINGTON, TX
ahstigerlife.com

Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike

“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
ARLINGTON, TX
aisd.net

Sam Houston runner representing Arlington at state championship

Sam Houston High School senior Jeremiah Barrera is off to the races – literally. Barrera left Arlington Thursday morning for Round Rock, where he’ll compete in the Class 6A cross country state championship tomorrow. Barrera, who received a school clap-out before the trip, is the only student in...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS19

Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student

TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
TROUP, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop

In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot Joining Fort Worth Restaurants

If the culinary arts dominate your small screen, there's little doubt you've heard the name Graham Elliot. Well, the celebrity chef is officially joining the the restaurant teams at Felipe Armenta's Pacific Table and Tavern Bar & Grill. Having appeared as a celebrity chef and guest judge on networks like...
FORT WORTH, TX
aisd.net

Outdoor Learning Helps Pre-k Students Grow

For pre-K students in the Arlington ISD, the great outdoors is an extension of their classroom. These 3- and 4-year-olds are taking advantage of the perfect Texas fall weather, using parachutes, exercise mats and more to learn outside of the classroom. And they’re having a lot of fun while doing it.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine

The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fwtx.com

City Tells Miniature Train Operator to Put Caboose in Gear

The city of Fort Worth has put the operator of the venerable Forest Park miniature train on notice to get its caboose in gear. The city has notified Forest Park Rides Inc. that it is in default of its contract with the city. The contract allows 60 days to address contractual breaches. If Forest Park Rides, based in Haltom City, doesn’t return the “beloved amenity of the city,” as Council member Elizabeth Beck described it, to operational, the city can terminate the contract immediately.
FORT WORTH, TX

