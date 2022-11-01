ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence, 2 Jaguars most to blame for loss vs. Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a step forward in their 2022 campaign, but they have been plagued by an inability to make winning plays this season. That issue popped up once again in Week 8, where the Jaguars ended up losing to the Denver Broncos by a score of 21-17. Jacksonville had a great opportunity to pull out a much needed win over the Broncos, but fell just short once again.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
NBC Sports Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields

The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy