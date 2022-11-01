Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
Steelers Trade Chase Claypool to Bears
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt their third-year receiver.
Grading Bills’ trades for Nyheim Hines, Dean Marlowe: Is Odell Beckham Jr. signing next?
When the Buffalo Bills made third-year running back Zack Moss inactive a few weeks ago in a game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs, the writing was on the wall that a change was coming at the position. Moss was active last week against the Green Bay Packers, but he...
Calvin Ridley has telling reaction to being traded to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a surprising trade on Tuesday when they acquired Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, and the wide receiver seems quite pleased with the move. Ridley, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on NFL games, sent a simple tweet after he was traded...
Trevor Lawrence, 2 Jaguars most to blame for loss vs. Broncos
The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a step forward in their 2022 campaign, but they have been plagued by an inability to make winning plays this season. That issue popped up once again in Week 8, where the Jaguars ended up losing to the Denver Broncos by a score of 21-17. Jacksonville had a great opportunity to pull out a much needed win over the Broncos, but fell just short once again.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills, Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars, and more
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields
The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
ng-sportingnews.com
Calvin Ridley trade grades: Jaguars fleece Falcons to give Trevor Lawrence future top WR
The Jaguars made a sneaky strong move at the 2022 NFL trade deadline to help Trevor Lawrence and improve their young offense starting in 2023. Jacksonville was able to pick up suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley from Atlanta for limited compensation. Ridley, only 27, was a second-team All-Pro in 2020,...
TIAA Bank announces sale, Jaguars stadium name to change
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ home won’t be called TIAA Bank Field much longer, although the new stadium name hasn’t yet been revealed. On Thursday, TIAA announced it’s selling its bank to a group of investment funds and will focus on its retirement and management businesses, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.
Comments / 0