voiceofalexandria.com
Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race
SIOUX CITY — It hasn't happened in more than two decades: A first-term incumbent running for re-election in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District. Against two on-the-ballot candidates no less. But that's the lay of the land for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) who's bidding for a second term against Ryan Melton,...
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
KCCI.com
Republican Kim Reynolds running for another four years as Iowa governor
Republican Kim Reynolds is running for a second full term as governor. She made history in 2017, becoming Iowa's first female governor. She was then re-elected in 2018, narrowly defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell. This time around, Reynolds faces two challengers, Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. "I think the...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
voiceofalexandria.com
Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton
The Journal recently spoke with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton about what he would prioritize it elected, preserving democracy, abortion access, funding for public education, carbon capture pipelines and more. Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity. Q: If you were to be...
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
KCCI.com
Democrat Deidre DeJear running in Iowa governor's race
In the race for Iowa's next governor, Democrat Deidre DeJear is facing off against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and libertarian challenger Rick Stewart. If elected, DeJear would be the first Black female governor in the country. "The mantra of my campaign is that Iowa's worth the work and that's where...
Corydon Times-Republican
More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows
Voting booths at Friendship Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Kate Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts.
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s secretary of state will require two hand counted audits following election
All 99 counties in Iowa will audit two of the races following the 2022 midterms, Iowa’s Secretary of State office announced on Tuesday. Previously all counties across the state were required to audit only one of the races following the election. “This is being done to ensure Iowans of...
KCRG.com
Balancing power and issues in Iowa’s legislature
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Republicans are looking to keep the majority in the house and senate they’ve held for the last five years. We asked Republican and Democratic party leaders to explain why Iowans should elect their party candidates to the legislature. Republicans never responded, but Democrats say it comes down to a balance of power and ideas at the capitol.
voiceofalexandria.com
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor warns of scam
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota voters could sway Washington D.C. partisan balance next week
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters will decide on term limits, recreational marijuana, and impact the current partisan balance of the U.S. Senate and House when they go to the polls next week. If approved, Constitutional Measure 1 will limit the governor to serving two four-year terms and limit...
voiceofalexandria.com
USDA announces financial support for 4 Iowa meat and poultry processing projects
(The Center Square) – Four Iowa meat and poultry processing projects will receive millions of dollars in the first round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. The USDA announced Wednesday that Upper Iowa Beef received a $8.87 million grant for its harvest...
KCCI.com
'Iowans still know boys from girls': political ad from Gov. Reynolds stirs controversy
The latest political ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some Iowans talking. The Republican governor's ad highlighted her values of faith, freedom and hard work. But one line of the commercial is under scrutiny as she says, "Here in Iowa, we know right from wrong, boys from girls." "I...
