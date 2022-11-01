ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Workout Photos

Erin Andrews is known for her coverage of the National Football League, but the former college dancer is a pretty good athlete herself, too. The FOX NFL sideline reporter recently shared some health and wellness photos on Instagram. Andrews has partnered with a notable brand to promote a healthier and...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terry Bradshaw Health News

Earlier this fall, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw announced that he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and a rare, aggressive type of skin cancer. During an interview with NBC, Bradshaw opened up about his health journey. He revealed why...
WOWK

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hammered the night before, Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep Bryce Harper and the Phillies in the ballpark. Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous fans as the Astros blanked Philadelphia 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.
WOWK

Eagles are largest of 8 road favorites in Week 9

Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston. When the Eagles (7-0) visit the Texans (1-5-1) on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night.
WOWK

Big Game Bound: Week 9 slate highlighted by Titans at Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL season officially reaches the halfway point this weekend. Parity continues to be a major theme through the first eight weeks with 55 games decided by a touchdown and 17 teams with a .500-or-better record. Week 9 is a 13-game schedule with six teams on their...
WOWK

Irving doesn’t speak Tuesday amid social media post fallout

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving did not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from the star guard posting a link to an antisemitic film on social media. Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever...
Boston Globe

Tell us the most iconic Boston sports moments of the last 20 years

What players, teams, and games stick out the most to you?. Boston sports fans are among the most loyal you’ll meet, and for good reason — for the last 20 years, our city has been untouchable. Between the four major sports teams in the region, the city has won twelve championships and become home to legendary athletes. With a run that good, the list of iconic moments is long.
WOWK

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was...
WOWK

CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general’s office to compensate the network’s shareholders, as part of an insider trading investigation and for concealing sexual assault allegations against Moonves.
WOWK

Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize?. A big reason is that people aren’t buying as many tickets for each drawing as they did five or six years ago. When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller...
ESPN

Reaction to 'Chad Powers' and more NFL quotes of the week

"Chad Powers" continues to fascinate and terrify, plus more from our NFL quotes of the week. -- Peyton Manning, on his brother Eli's "Chad Powers" mask during the ManningCast on "Monday Night Football" "I don't give a f--- who started it, I finished it. I got the win. I don't...

