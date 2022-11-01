ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

Rogers Collapses as Dupont Pulls Back on Buyout Offer

Dupont has withdrawn its planned acquisition of Rogers. Failure to get regulatory approval for the buyout resulted in the fallout. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) collapsed over 40% in after-market trading yesterday after Dupont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) withdrew its planned buyout of the specialty engineered materials company. Meanwhile, DD shares rose 5.6% in after-hours trading on the news.
forkast.news

Chainlink, green asset exchange MVGX to explore crypto carbon trading

Singapore blockchain-based carbon credits exchange Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX) will partner crypto data provider Chainlink to explore tokenized carbon trading. The partnership will introduce cross-chain interoperability into the company’s carbon trading network, according to a press release shared with Forkast, and comes after MVGX’s collaboration with the Indonesia Stock Exchange.
US News and World Report

Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
iheart.com

Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000

Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
WYOMING STATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
TheStreet

Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers

During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...

