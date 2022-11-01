The second annual Kristallnacht Candelight Vigil on Chardon Square will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass. The vigil has been organized by Mary Briggs and Susan Effron as they bring together speakers and candles to light up the square to honor the lives lost during the Holocaust.

