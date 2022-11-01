Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Noa Rachel Coven
Noa Rachel Coven will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noa is the daughter Sara and Brad Coven of Pepper Pike. She is the granddaughter of Joyce and Eric Wald, and Liza and Larry Coven. Noa attends Hawken School.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights considers new Chipotlane restaurant
A new Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is being considered for Shaker Heights. The build-your-own burrito, tacos, bowls or nacho restaurant is seeking a variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project, which has been sent back to the Shaker Heights planning commission for final approval. Ace Lighting...
Cleveland Jewish News
B'nai Jeshurun Rabbi Emeritus Schachter described as 'rabbi's rabbi'
Serving as the senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike from 1987 to 2001, Rabbi Stanley Schachter led the synagogue during its merger with Congregation Beth Am in 1999. Schachter died Nov. 1 in Israel. He was 93. “It was an extremely successful merger, in part due...
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Emeritus Stanley Schachter dies
Rabbi Stanley J. Schachter, rabbi emeritus of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, died Oct. 31. Schachter served as the synagogue’s spiritual leader from 1987 to 2002. He has been rabbi emeritus since 2002. Schachter told the Cleveland Jewish News in a 2006 interview that “from the moment...
Cleveland Jewish News
Irie Jamaican Kitchen coming to Shaker Heights
Irie Jamaican Kitchen is planning to open a location at 16614 Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights, according to plans submitted to the Shaker Heights planning commission. The 1,700-square-foot space was previously occupied by La Belle Femme, a women’s clothing store. Founded in 2016 by chef Omar McKay, the restaurant...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kushnick, Stephen
Dr. Stephen A. Kushnick, 85, of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 1, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Kushnick (nee Finkelpearl); devoted father of Gordon (Kala) Kushnick of Seattle, Andrea (Stuart) Rubin of Orange and Laura (Branden) Wiegand of Shaker Heights; loving grandfather of Odin and Claire Kushnick, Ari and Dina Rubin, and Silas and Luna Wiegand. Dear son of the late Estelle and William Kushnick. Loving brother of the late Michael Kushnick (Roger Stechschulte).
Cleveland Jewish News
Lerner, Allan
Dr. Allan N. Lerner, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Williams), passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Loving father of Carey (Keith) Teicher, David (Rachel) Lerner, Joey Lampl (Steven Taswell) and Cathleen Lampl (Keith Paul). Devoted grandfather of Jacob Taswell, Ethan Taswell, Jackson Lerner, Connor Paul and the late Brooks Paul. Dear brother of the late Dr. Phillip (Ronnie) Lerner, and brother-in-law of Eileen Knavel and the late Wendy Cohen. Cherished son of the late Pearl and Meyer Lerner.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights homeowner clarifies size, use of Shelburne Road property
The owner of a house on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights which is slated for demolition and a rebuild that has raised questions among neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood about its size and potential use, said they plan to use the new building solely as a residence. Hirsh Henfield...
Cleveland Jewish News
Otis Moss’ son, grandson discuss his legacy in ‘Otis’ Dream’
Less than two weeks ahead of Election Day, the Maltz Museum held a showing of the short film, “Otis’ Dream,” as a special launch event for its “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement” exhibition Oct. 26 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kristallnacht Candlelight Vigil in Chardon Nov. 9
The second annual Kristallnacht Candelight Vigil on Chardon Square will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass. The vigil has been organized by Mary Briggs and Susan Effron as they bring together speakers and candles to light up the square to honor the lives lost during the Holocaust.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nosh Listings
Tuesday to Friday, 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Brunch service 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables.
Comments / 0