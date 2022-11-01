Sports Illustrated Week 10 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

The final four weeks of Pac-12 play are going to be insane

There's a six team race for the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship, and the next few weeks of Pac-12 football will feature some amazing matchups.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we have to discuss what has most recently happened. All of the ranked teams won, even Utah who was without Cam Rising because prior to the game he decided he wasn't feeling it. UCLA handled Stanford fairly easily, Oregon got a gritty win over Cal thanks to another huge Bo Nix day, and USC was able to overcome all of their missing players to beat Arizona.

There are now five ranked teams in the conference with No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 USC, No. 10 UCLA, No. 12 Utah, and No. 24 Oregon State. With the first College Football Playoff rankings coming out tonight, it will be interesting to see where they view all of these teams.

Let's take a look at where each of these teams ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

12. Colorado The Buffs lost a close one to Arizona State, and unfortunately may not win a game again this year considering they have to take on four of the six best teams in the conference. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

11. Cal The Golden Bears are continuing to underwhelm and have moved down again in the rankings. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

10. Arizona State The Sun Devils made a change at quarterback, and it worked again. Trenton Bourguet appears to be the guy in Tempe. Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Stanford We have bad offensive play and mascots getting suspended in Palo Alto. The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.

8. Arizona Arizona played USC a lot closer than most expected, but were unable to pull out the dub. They have a tough next two games, but seem like a team that can pull of an upset if they keep improving. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

7. Washington State A loss to a team playing a backup quarterback and other reserves has to hurt the Cougars. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

6. Washington The Huskies are on the outside looking in to the Pac-12 Championship race, but can keep their hopes alive with a win against Oregon State. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

5. Oregon State The Beavers finally were ranked, and now need to prove their ranking against Washington this week. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

4. Utah They narrowly beat Washington State, and this week they play host to an Arizona team looking to ruin someone's season. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

3. USC They were banged up and beat Arizona, but now they have another trap game against Cal. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

2. UCLA The Bruins handled Stanford easily, and continue to look like a great team. They have a trap game this week against Arizona State, and have to deal with Chip Kelly to Auburn rumors. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports