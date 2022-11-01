ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sports Illustrated Week 10 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEvNl_0iv2K7PJ00

The final four weeks of Pac-12 play are going to be insane

There's a six team race for the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship, and the next few weeks of Pac-12 football will feature some amazing matchups.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we have to discuss what has most recently happened. All of the ranked teams won, even Utah who was without Cam Rising because prior to the game he decided he wasn't feeling it. UCLA handled Stanford fairly easily, Oregon got a gritty win over Cal thanks to another huge Bo Nix day, and USC was able to overcome all of their missing players to beat Arizona.

There are now five ranked teams in the conference with No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 USC, No. 10 UCLA, No. 12 Utah, and No. 24 Oregon State. With the first College Football Playoff rankings coming out tonight, it will be interesting to see where they view all of these teams.

Let's take a look at where each of these teams ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Li5Zv_0iv2K7PJ00

12. Colorado

The Buffs lost a close one to Arizona State, and unfortunately may not win a game again this year considering they have to take on four of the six best teams in the conference.

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZ5Xr_0iv2K7PJ00

11. Cal

The Golden Bears are continuing to underwhelm and have moved down again in the rankings.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1gQo_0iv2K7PJ00

10. Arizona State

The Sun Devils made a change at quarterback, and it worked again. Trenton Bourguet appears to be the guy in Tempe.

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGSkO_0iv2K7PJ00

9. Stanford

We have bad offensive play and mascots getting suspended in Palo Alto.

The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPhxt_0iv2K7PJ00

8. Arizona

Arizona played USC a lot closer than most expected, but were unable to pull out the dub. They have a tough next two games, but seem like a team that can pull of an upset if they keep improving.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlfAX_0iv2K7PJ00

7. Washington State

A loss to a team playing a backup quarterback and other reserves has to hurt the Cougars.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391Wdj_0iv2K7PJ00

6. Washington

The Huskies are on the outside looking in to the Pac-12 Championship race, but can keep their hopes alive with a win against Oregon State.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085ywg_0iv2K7PJ00

5. Oregon State

The Beavers finally were ranked, and now need to prove their ranking against Washington this week.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTsfw_0iv2K7PJ00

4. Utah

They narrowly beat Washington State, and this week they play host to an Arizona team looking to ruin someone's season.

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnA7D_0iv2K7PJ00

3. USC

They were banged up and beat Arizona, but now they have another trap game against Cal.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIsMv_0iv2K7PJ00

2. UCLA

The Bruins handled Stanford easily, and continue to look like a great team. They have a trap game this week against Arizona State, and have to deal with Chip Kelly to Auburn rumors.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aA0Y_0iv2K7PJ00

1. Oregon

The Ducks win didn't look pretty, but this team was still the unanimous No. 1.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC AD Mike Bohn made himself clear

The fallout from this past Saturday’s latest Pac-12 refs horror show is still emerging. On Saturday evening during the USC-Arizona game, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn offered an initial reaction to the mess just before halftime, but not in any spoken words. Bohn retweeted several tweets from journalists who were eviscerating the officiating crew. We were all doing that. Bohn indirectly but very clearly joined the parade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drama rises over Pac-12's ability to exceed Big 12 media rights dollar figure

Will the Pac-12 Conference and commissioner George Kliavkoff be able to exceed the Big 12’s media rights package in terms of the annual base payouts to member schools? We’re not counting College Football Playoff revenues or other added revenue sources, primarily because the size of playoff pie hasn’t been finalized. ESPN and Fox have to divide it, and we don’t yet know if the 12-team playoff is starting in 2024 or 2026. That can wait.
TEXAS STATE
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
376
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy