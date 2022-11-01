Sports Illustrated Week 10 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
2 days ago
The final four weeks of Pac-12 play are going to be insane
There's a six team race for the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship, and the next few weeks of Pac-12 football will feature some amazing matchups.
Before we get ahead of ourselves, we have to discuss what has most recently happened. All of the ranked teams won, even Utah who was without Cam Rising because prior to the game he decided he wasn't feeling it. UCLA handled Stanford fairly easily, Oregon got a gritty win over Cal thanks to another huge Bo Nix day, and USC was able to overcome all of their missing players to beat Arizona.
There are now five ranked teams in the conference with No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 USC, No. 10 UCLA, No. 12 Utah, and No. 24 Oregon State. With the first College Football Playoff rankings coming out tonight, it will be interesting to see where they view all of these teams.
Let's take a look at where each of these teams ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.
