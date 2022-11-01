Read full article on original website
Related
Robeson County authorities ID 2 men accused of shooting at deputies during pursuit
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have identified two men arrested and accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies during a pursuit early Monday morning in a residential area of Robeson County. Drayton Charles Bauer, 20, and Brandon Hatler, 23, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, remain in the Robeson County Detention Center on bonds of $2 […]
WMBF
15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say
MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time. Robeson County...
sandhillssentinel.com
Investigators arrest woman for identity theft
The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
WMBF
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police responded to a part of North Myrtle Beach on Thursday after someone refused to come out while authorities attempted to serve arrest warrants. A North Myrtle Beach spokesperson told WMBF News that police responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. about the...
WMBF
Police searching for persons of interest after equipment stolen from Conway store
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Conway are asking for the public’s help to locate two people connected to a grand larceny case. The Conway Police Department said the incident happened on Oct. 28 at Stavely’s Bait and Tackle on 4th Avenue. Officials released photos of two people...
WMBF
Suspects accused of break-ins, shooting at Robeson County deputies arrested
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning in Robeson County are now in custody. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday. The suspects were not immediately identified, but more information is expected later. According to authorities, a deputy’s...
Suspect wrote bank-robbery note on back of his pay stub, NC police say
Price then demanded the money and the teller placed an undisclosed amount of cash into the envelope. He then fled the scene in a vehicle that had been reported earlier Tuesday for unauthorized use out of Hope Mills.
Southern Pines man charged with child-sex crimes
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man faces multiple charges of statutory rape, police said Thursday. The Southern Pines Police Department said Keishawn Bobby Brown, 21, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of statutory rape, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer. Brown is […]
Sheriff: man arrested in connection with Wednesday shooting death
ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for first degree murder in Robeson county. That is according to a post on Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ Facebook page. Jordan Floyd was arrested in connection with the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67, of St. Pauls. Floyd is also charged with discharging a […]
Fayetteville men facing break-in charges in 4 counties, sheriff’s office says
Two Fayetteville men accused of attempted murder in Robeson County have also been charged with breaking and entering in Harnett and Johnston counties.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after being caught with $40,000 worth of property stolen from the Horry County government. The Horry County Police Department said 34-year-old Christopher George Boone was captured on surveillance video just after midnight on Aug. 8, breaking into the Horry County Solid Waste Authority in Conway.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
sandhillssentinel.com
Rape suspect in custody after standoff in Southern Pines
Southern Pines Police took a suspect into custody after a two and half-hour standoff at Creston Commons apartments off Felton Capel Lane. The standoff began around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshalls Service, arrived to serve an arrest warrant on Keishawn Brown, 21, and he barricaded himself in the attic on the third floor.
Man jailed on murder charge in shooting death of St. Pauls man
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Robeson county, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan Floyd is charged in the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67, of St. Pauls. He is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Deputies found Caldwell […]
WMBF
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant. Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.
Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide. David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro community raises thousands to help find suspects in unprovoked attack
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County community is united in the desire to make sure justice is served after a well-known man was attacked, robbed, and left in a ditch; it’s an attack the community is still trying to understand. “When we first found out Sunday...
wpde.com
Homicide investigation: 27-year-old found dead inside vehicle in Marlboro Co. ditch
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a body was found inside a car in a ditch early Wednesday morning on East Main Street Extension just outside of Bennettsville, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Around 8 a.m., the Marlboro County...
