Fairmont, NC

WMBF

15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time. Robeson County...
MAXTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Investigators arrest woman for identity theft

The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Southern Pines man charged with child-sex crimes

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man faces multiple charges of statutory rape, police said Thursday. The Southern Pines Police Department said Keishawn Bobby Brown, 21, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of statutory rape, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer. Brown is […]
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WMBF

Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Rape suspect in custody after standoff in Southern Pines

Southern Pines Police took a suspect into custody after a two and half-hour standoff at Creston Commons apartments off Felton Capel Lane. The standoff began around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshalls Service, arrived to serve an arrest warrant on Keishawn Brown, 21, and he barricaded himself in the attic on the third floor.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

Man jailed on murder charge in shooting death of St. Pauls man

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Robeson county, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan Floyd is charged in the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67, of St. Pauls. He is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Deputies found Caldwell […]
SAINT PAULS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

