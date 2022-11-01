In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO