Business Insider

PHOTOS: Russian and US troops shook hands and took pictures together when their patrols met in Syria, actions in deep contrast with Ukraine tensions

Photos show US and Russian troops shaking hands and taking pictures together in Syria. The photos, published by AFP, were taken as both forces patrolled territory near the Turkish border. In 2020, a similar run-in saw Russian soldiers forcing their US counterparts off the road. Two years ago, when US...
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Daily Mail

FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack

The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
TheConversationCanada

Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine

In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Newsweek

Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender

The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.

