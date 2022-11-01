Read full article on original website
Ukraine Claims Elite Guard Has Been Deployed To Moscow To ’Round Up And Arrest Soldiers’ As Putin Fears Coup
Ukraine’s military Intelligence has claimed an elite unit of the Russian military has been deployed to firm up security in Moscow as president Vladimir Putin fears he could be deposed in a coup. Kyiv’s intelligence officials on Sunday, October 9 told local media that Putin’s fearsome ODON unit of...
John Bolton says the US needs to make it clear that Putin is 'signing a suicide note' if he uses nuclear weapons
Bolton said the US needs to make it clear that Putin will be eliminated if he uses nuclear weapons. Putin is "signing a suicide note" if he orders the use of nukes, Bolton said. He mentioned Iranian general Qassem Soleimani as an example of what happens to "a threat to...
PHOTOS: Russian and US troops shook hands and took pictures together when their patrols met in Syria, actions in deep contrast with Ukraine tensions
Photos show US and Russian troops shaking hands and taking pictures together in Syria. The photos, published by AFP, were taken as both forces patrolled territory near the Turkish border. In 2020, a similar run-in saw Russian soldiers forcing their US counterparts off the road. Two years ago, when US...
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Russia is making excuses for why it can't stop US-made HIMARS from shredding its military in Ukraine
Russian forces have struggled to counter Ukraine's use of US-made HIMARS rockets. Some Russians have an explanation: HIMARS has a secret feature that makes it harder to target it. That's probably bluster meant to distract from Russian military failings, one expert told Insider. Why can't Russia destroy Ukraine's US-made HIMARS...
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack
The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Ukraine, White House says
Huge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile. Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said. The US government has confirmed that Russian attacks have employed...
Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine
In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
Afghan commandos that were trained by US Navy SEALs are being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine, report says
Elite Afghan commandos are being contacted with offers to fight for Russia in Ukraine, reports Foreign Policy. The soldiers were once trained by US Navy SEALs but were left behind when the Taliban took over last year. One Afghan official said he believed Russia's mercenary Wagner Group is behind the...
NATO will send 'hundreds' of signal-jammers to Ukraine to counter Russia's onslaught of explosive Iranian-made suicide drones
NATO is sending signal-jammers to Ukraine so it can counter Iranian-made suicide drones. The military alliance's chief said the systems will be delivered within the coming days. Russian forces in recent weeks have increased their use of the explosive and deadly drones. NATO is sending Ukraine signal-jammers so it can...
Russia’s Billionaires Are Renouncing Their Citizenship in Protest of Putin’s War in Ukraine
Over the past several months, a number of Russians have been vocal in their opposition to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Now some of them are taking it even further, giving up their Russian citizenship in response to Putin’s actions. The billionaires Nikolay Storonsky, pictured above, and Oleg...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
A bizarre video appears to show Putin ally Kadyrov being presented with 3 Ukrainian POWs by his teenage sons
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video of his teenage sons presenting him with Ukrainian POWs. Kadyrov previously revealed that his three sons, aged 14-16, had been on the frontline in Ukraine. Kadyrov, a staunch supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has called for the use of a "low-yield nuclear...
Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Vladimir Putin has recently raised the stakes in the war in Ukraine that began after he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.
Ukrainian commanders show video of drone strikes on Russian targets
As the weather changes in Ukraine and the battle for Kherson continues, soldiers show CNN's Nick Paton Walsh how they plan to use bunkers and Elon Musk's satellite internet to help map out Russian forces.
15ft from disaster: Russian jets 'recklessly' buzzed NATO aircraft, it emerges after Ben Wallace reveals Putin warplane fired a MISSILE near RAF patrol above the Black Sea
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has accused Russia of using its jets 'recklessly' after one of Putin's fighters went within 15 feet of a Nato aircraft. Mr Wallace also revealed that a fighter jet accidentally fired a missile 'in the vicinity' of an RAF patrol above the Black Sea. Speaking to...
