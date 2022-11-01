U.S. Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) and John Rose (R-TN) recently introduced legislation to address efforts to combat crimes involving ATMs that include theft, robbery, and assault.

The Safe Access to Cash Act (H.R. 9248) would strengthen enforcement mechanisms to deter criminals and protect small businesses and individuals.

“Robberies against small business are on the rise, and businesses with ATMs are being especially targeted,” Maloney said. “Along with these robberies, individuals are being mugged and forced to withdraw money from nearby ATMs. All ATM robberies cause great harm to our communities, and these robberies should be treated as the same crime, whether they are occurring at a bank-hosted ATM or an independent ATM located in a small business.”

Users, servicers, and owners of non-bank ATMs would be provided the same federal protections extended to bank-owned ATMs while additionally granting the FBI authority to investigate the crimes while giving the U.S. Attorney jurisdiction for which it occurred to prosecute the crimes.

“Independent ATMs serve as a lifeline to the underbanked and those lacking access to traditional financial services,” Rose said. “I’m proud to support this common sense bill which gives independent ATMs the same federal legal protections under the Bank Robbery Act as other ATMs.”

The post Legislation targets ATM thefts, robberies appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News .