Legislation targets ATM thefts, robberies

By Douglas Clark
 3 days ago

U.S. Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) and John Rose (R-TN) recently introduced legislation to address efforts to combat crimes involving ATMs that include theft, robbery, and assault.

The Safe Access to Cash Act (H.R. 9248) would strengthen enforcement mechanisms to deter criminals and protect small businesses and individuals.

“Robberies against small business are on the rise, and businesses with ATMs are being especially targeted,” Maloney said. “Along with these robberies, individuals are being mugged and forced to withdraw money from nearby ATMs. All ATM robberies cause great harm to our communities, and these robberies should be treated as the same crime, whether they are occurring at a bank-hosted ATM or an independent ATM located in a small business.”

Users, servicers, and owners of non-bank ATMs would be provided the same federal protections extended to bank-owned ATMs while additionally granting the FBI authority to investigate the crimes while giving the U.S. Attorney jurisdiction for which it occurred to prosecute the crimes.

“Independent ATMs serve as a lifeline to the underbanked and those lacking access to traditional financial services,” Rose said. “I’m proud to support this common sense bill which gives independent ATMs the same federal legal protections under the Bank Robbery Act as other ATMs.”

ABOUT

Homeland Preparedness News is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy news that shapes the strength of America’s homeland security, national defense and public health security posture. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top homeland security news each day and exclusive features. We offer insights on how the government and private sectors are working to prepare for and respond to a wide array of potential threats against the United States, including countermeasures designed to thwart biological or chemical attacks, strengthen cyber security and reduce breaches at the nation’s borders.

 https://homelandprepnews.com/

