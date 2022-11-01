Read full article on original website
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren Meets with Media After Practice Leading Up to Saturday’s Matchup vs. Wake Forest: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media after practice today leading up to Saturday’s Top-25 matchup between the #21 Wolfpack and the #20 Demon Deacons. You can watch it above, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. It’s a really good opponent [Wake Forest].
packinsider.com
NC State Football Commits Week 11 Report
This past weekend marked the 11th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen had 4 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown in Havelock’s 35-28 win over Rose. 4-Star...
packinsider.com
NC State Football Ranked 22nd in 1st 2022 CFP Rankings
The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 College Football season were released last night, and NC State is ranked 22nd. According to Brett McMurphy, NC State has been in the CFP Top-25 in 10 consecutive polls, which is the 5th longest streak in college football.
packinsider.com
NC State’s Terquavion Smith is CBSSports’ #23 Overall Player in 2022-23
CBSSports’ released their Top-100 Men’s College Basketball Players yesterday heading into the 2022-23 season, and NC State Sophomore Shooting Guard Terquavion Smith came in at #23. 23. Terquavion Smith | NC State. Smith had a stellar freshman year that flew under the radar, had an excellent pre-draft process...
Blue Devils to be without top freshman in opener
Duke basketball freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II were out of commission for the team's 82-45 home exhibition win over Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. And both may miss the regular-season opener against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET Monday while recovering from their injuries. By the ...
cbs17
Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
packinsider.com
10 questions for NC State basketball as they take on Lees-McRae tonight in exhibition
NC State opens the basketball season with a tune-up against Lees-McRae tonight at 7pm at the PNC. The game isn’t streamed, so there’s no way to watch it online, but parking and tickets are free, so there really isn’t lot of great excuses for not making it out there to root on the Pack.
UNC’s Caleb Love says goodbye to Jordan 11 shoes he wore during Tar Heels’ Final Four run
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
packinsider.com
NC State’s MJ Morris Named ACC Rookie of the Week
ROOKIE – MJ Morris, NC State, QB, Carrolton, Ga. After playing only 16 snaps and attempting two passes in two previous games, came off the bench to lead the Wolfpack back from a 21-3 deficit to a 22-21 win over Virginia Tech before a national ESPN Thursday night audience • Completed 20-of-29 passes (.690) for 265 yards and three touchdowns • Touchdown passes went for 35, 7 and 18 yards. (TheACC)
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Boston College Kickoff Time set for 3:30 on November 12th
Yesterday it was announced that the kickoff time for NC State vs. Boston College on November 12th will be at 3:30pm at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be televised on ACC Network. This will be the Wolfpack’s final home game of the 2022 football schedule. This will mark the...
No. 1 UNC faces lofty expectations to open season vs. UNC Wilmington
In the second year of the Hubert Davis era, North Carolina is back on top as the preseason favorite. The
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
packinsider.com
NC State Wrestling Ranked 9th in 2022-23 Preseason Coaches Poll
The 2022-23 NWCA (National Wrestling Coaches Association) Preseason Poll is out, and the NC State Wrestling team enters the year ranked 9th. The Wolfpack finished last season ranked 10th in the NWCA Rankings. NC State opens the season this Friday night at home with a dual against Appalachian State, who...
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
It’s time to build a brand new Jordan High School, Durham officials say
Voters are being asked to improve $550 million in bonds Nov. 8. The schools’ portion won’t cover half of its identified needs.
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"
A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
