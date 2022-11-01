ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State Football Commits Week 11 Report

This past weekend marked the 11th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen had 4 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown in Havelock’s 35-28 win over Rose. 4-Star...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Football Ranked 22nd in 1st 2022 CFP Rankings

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 College Football season were released last night, and NC State is ranked 22nd. According to Brett McMurphy, NC State has been in the CFP Top-25 in 10 consecutive polls, which is the 5th longest streak in college football.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Terquavion Smith is CBSSports’ #23 Overall Player in 2022-23

CBSSports’ released their Top-100 Men’s College Basketball Players yesterday heading into the 2022-23 season, and NC State Sophomore Shooting Guard Terquavion Smith came in at #23. 23. Terquavion Smith | NC State. Smith had a stellar freshman year that flew under the radar, had an excellent pre-draft process...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils to be without top freshman in opener

Duke basketball freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II were out of commission for the team's 82-45 home exhibition win over Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. And both may miss the regular-season opener against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET Monday while recovering from their injuries. By the ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s MJ Morris Named ACC Rookie of the Week

ROOKIE – MJ Morris, NC State, QB, Carrolton, Ga. After playing only 16 snaps and attempting two passes in two previous games, came off the bench to lead the Wolfpack back from a 21-3 deficit to a 22-21 win over Virginia Tech before a national ESPN Thursday night audience • Completed 20-of-29 passes (.690) for 265 yards and three touchdowns • Touchdown passes went for 35, 7 and 18 yards. (TheACC)
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State vs. Boston College Kickoff Time set for 3:30 on November 12th

Yesterday it was announced that the kickoff time for NC State vs. Boston College on November 12th will be at 3:30pm at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be televised on ACC Network. This will be the Wolfpack’s final home game of the 2022 football schedule. This will mark the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wrestling Ranked 9th in 2022-23 Preseason Coaches Poll

The 2022-23 NWCA (National Wrestling Coaches Association) Preseason Poll is out, and the NC State Wrestling team enters the year ranked 9th. The Wolfpack finished last season ranked 10th in the NWCA Rankings. NC State opens the season this Friday night at home with a dual against Appalachian State, who...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"

A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
RALEIGH, NC

