West Lafayette, IN

How to Watch Purdue's Exhibition Game Against Truman State on Wednesday

By D.J. Fezler
 2 days ago

Purdue basketball hosts Truman State in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program will take the floor for the first time in the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, tipping off against Truman State in an exhibition game in front of a sold-out crowd at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers enter the year unranked after finishing with a 29-8 overall record last season, which ended with a loss to Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16. The team returned just five players with college playing experience.

True freshmen Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, alongside Utah transfer David Jenkins Jr., are among the new faces that will bolster a backcourt that lost four veteran guards in the offseason.

"In this game, you want to see improvement," Purdue coach Matt Painter said on Tuesday. "You want to see guys out there just a little more comfortable."

  • LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog. We'll have news, analysis and highlights straight from press row inside Mackey Arena. To read that story, CLICK HERE.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including TV information, a look at Truman State coach Jeff Horner and three things to watch in the team's first showing of the season:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Truman State Bulldogs

  • Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Truman State Bulldogs
  • What: Purdue's first exhibition game of the 2022-23 season.
  • When: 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • TV: BIG+
  • Radio: WAZY (96.5)
  • Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Truman State went 20-10 and 13-6 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Bulldogs lost 73-68 to the University of Missouri–St. Louis in the first round of the NCAA Division II Championship tournament.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter enters his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 384-192 overall record with the program, including a 194-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just 16 more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Truman State: Jeff Horner is entering his fourth season at the helm of Truman State. He was the head varsity basketball coach at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa from 2010 to 2014. Before taking the head coaching position with the Bulldogs, he spent five years as the head of basketball operations at the University of North Dakota.

Horner is a former student-athlete who attended Iowa from 2003 to 2006. During his college career, he went 5-2 against Purdue while averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in those matchups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNjvF_0iv2JcWg00
Matt Painter, Purdue Boilermaker Men's basketball head coach coaches guard Braden Smith (3) during a scrimmage game, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette during Purdue 2022 Fan Day.

© Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Three things to watch from Purdue

1. The starting five

When Purdue tipped off against Cincinnati for its "secret scrimmage" last week, Zach Edey, Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton started the game alongside the pair of true freshmen guards Smith and Loyer. Painter said that when the team takes the floor against Truman State on Wednesday, it will likely deploy the same starting lineup.

"Ethan Morton is somebody that probably should have gotten a couple more opportunities last year, especially when Jaden Ivey went down," Painter said. "And he didn't because we wanted to stay with the rotation."

The Boilermakers will run their starting lineup through Edey, with sophomore Caleb Furst and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn as the backups in the frontcourt.

Junior guard Brandon Newman, who started 23 games two years ago, begins the season on the bench. For now, he — alongside Jenkins — will provide Purdue with strong perimeter shooting outside the starting rotation. The lineup is subject to change as the 2022-23 season progresses.

"When you have a really good player or two really good scorers together, you try to get the people around them that are going to raise their value to the best of your ability," Painter said. "But there's nothing concrete about it."

2. Shaking off nerves

The Boilermakers played in two intrasquad scrimmages before the season and another against the Bearcats, but none of them can compare to the atmosphere that comes with a sold-out Mackey Arena Crowd. Several players will be making their first appearance in front of the home fans in West Lafayette.

"They've been in games before. They've been in those situations, just not at Purdue," Painter said. "So I think it's always good to get that experience and be able to play in front of crowds in an exhibition game to help them when the season starts next week."

Jenkins spent the last five seasons with three different college programs before transferring to Purdue, while Smith and Loyer will be part of a freshman class that looks to contribute early. They'll be tasked with battling early nerves to get the most out of this contest before the regular season begins on Nov. 8 against Milwaukee.

"I already got them now," Smith said. "It's just always like that until tipoff. When the ball goes up, I'm fine. But I'm always going to be nervous, always going to be jittery. I'm looking forward to it though."

3. Starting with intensity

Last season, in an 84-64 exhibition win over UIndy , Purdue was subject to a slow start and allowed the Greyhounds to make seven of their first 12 shots from the 3-point line in the first half.

With new faces among the 2022-23 roster, the Boilermakers will look to play poised and start fast on Wednesday against the Truman State Bulldogs.

"I think the biggest thing is just having a lot of energy coming out of the gates," Gillis said. "We've kind of implemented a new thought process on defense. Not necessarily how we play defense, but how we go about assessing our defense. So that, I think, will help us stay locked in and have a tangible goal to reach every single game."

