Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
netflixjunkie.com
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Katy Perry freezes mid-show prompting fans to worry and wonder if she’s a robot
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas performance experienced an unexpected glitch. The singer, who’s performing in her Vegas residency, was captured in a video with one of her eyes shutting down against her will. @katyperrytv. KATYYYYY!#PLAY🍄. ♬ sonido original - Katy Perry TV. Perry is dressed in a striking leotard...
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok
It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.
Taylor Swift's video for 'Anti-Hero' has been edited to delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it after activists argued it was fatphobic
A Taylor Swift music video has been edited to remove a scene accused of being fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Taylor Swift's music video for her recent single "Anti-Hero" has been edited to remove a scene that has...
Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Troll as Brother Joe Jonas and Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween
Watch: Frankie Jonas Trolls Joe Jonas & His Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween. Well played, Frankie Jonas. The Jonas Brothers' little bro just hilariously trolled one of his big bros for Halloween. On Oct. 30, Frankie, 22, shared on social media images of him and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as Joe Jonas and ex Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour for 2023
Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
In Style
Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is Her “Only Friend” in the Industry
As if we needed further proof that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift remain the ultimate friendship goals (you know, besides adorable TikTok interactions and intimate birthday dinners), Gomez just revealed that she considers Swift to be her “only friend” in the industry during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.
Elle
Pat McGrath On Creating Taylor Swift's 'Bejeweled' Beauty Looks
When it comes to otherworldly, fantastical make-up looks that look equally as epic alongside haute couture corsets as they do in the midst of a fairytale music video, there's no one that can put on a show quite like Pat McGrath. And clearly Taylor Swift agrees. Looking to the legendary MUA and 'Mother' of make-up to bring her latest music video 'Bejeweled' to life, Swift transforms on screen from a scruffy Cinderella to a blinged out crystal queen, thanks to a series of impeccable beauty looks.
Katy Perry Fans Concerned After Her Eye Starts Weirdly Closing During Concert: Watch
One of Katy Perry‘s eyes was not cooperating with the singer at her concert on Monday night (Oct. 24). Katy, 38, was in the midst of performing at her Las Vegas residency when she suddenly struggled to get her right eyelid under control. The “Smile” hitmaker, who was wearing a wild leotard, could not open her right eye which seemed to be shut closed for several seconds. The whole incident was captured by a fan and shared to TikTok.
seventeen.com
Pat McGrath Labs Releases Taylor Swift Inspired Taylor-Made Makeup Collection
If you're anything like us, you've probably been on the hunt for the exact shade of Taylor Swift's signature red lip for years. Now, we're the lucky ones, because iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath just dropped a Taylor-Made makeup collection inspired by her Midnights muse, and it includes the exact red lipstick Taylor has been wearing all throughout her new musical era.
HAIM Reacts to Joining BFF Taylor Swift on Her Eras Tour
Watch: HAIM Sisters EXCITED for Taylor Swift Eras Tour. When Taylor Swift walks in the room for her Eras Tour, she won't be the only one making the whole place shimmer. The singer is bringing along several other artists, including HAIM, as openers for her first tour in nearly four years. Still, there are lot of blank spaces to fill in regarding the show's details. Like, will Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim be performing new music?
Watch Selena Gomez Talk ‘My Mind and Me,’ Celebrating 30, and Her Rolling Stone Cover Shoot
During her December-issue cover shoot, Selena Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone about her remarkable new documentary, My Mind and Me, an intimate portrait of the superstar’s struggle with mental illness over six years. Related Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney After Fred Armisen — and 5 Other Takeaways From Our Cover Story Go Behind the Scenes of Selena Gomez's Rolling Stone Cover Shoot Selena Gomez Opens Up About 'My Mind & Me' on Emotional New Single Though Gomez is no stranger to the spotlight, she reveals that working on this documentary pushed her to new lengths. “To be honest,” she says, “it was a little...
Harry Styles’ Fall Season Is A Sign Of The Times: From Onstage Extrovert To Complex Roles In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
If anyone is having a great autumn, it’s Harry Styles. His Love on Tour jaunt, now in its second leg, boasts a reported running total of $233.5M and it’s still running. It’s the type of tentpole cash that any motion picture studio would envy. Breaking this down: The singer’s 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which ran from late August to late September, was an anomaly for the venue; the Grammy winner is one of three musical icons to pull off such a feat alongside Billy Joel and Phish. Styles is currently in the throes of...
Harry Styles performs Grease hit dressed as Danny Zuko for Halloween concert
Harry Styles channelled his inner Danny Zuko by dressing as the famous Grease character to perform “Hopelessly Devoted To You” during his “Harryween” show. The pop icon could be seen sporting a leather jacket, black trousers and a black, slicked-back wig as he belted out the famous track.
Damiano David Slams VMAs For Censoring Måneskin's Performance
'It shows that there are still many, many prejudices towards rock bands and towards women.'
Remember when Britney Spears’ ex crashed her wedding to Sam Asghari?
This is the “naked” truth behind the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The pop princess’ post-conservatorship nuptials on Jun. 9 were far from drama-free. Find out how Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, crashed the wedding and more juicy details from their big day. A-list guests included Paris and Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. This is “Hooked Up to Hitched” hosted by Eileen Reslen and Brian Faas.
Comments / 0