During her December-issue cover shoot, Selena Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone about her remarkable new documentary, My Mind and Me, an intimate portrait of the superstar’s struggle with mental illness over six years. Related Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney After Fred Armisen — and 5 Other Takeaways From Our Cover Story Go Behind the Scenes of Selena Gomez's Rolling Stone Cover Shoot Selena Gomez Opens Up About 'My Mind & Me' on Emotional New Single Though Gomez is no stranger to the spotlight, she reveals that working on this documentary pushed her to new lengths. “To be honest,” she says, “it was a little...

12 HOURS AGO