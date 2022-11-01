ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Nvidia

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Riot Blockchain is not a buy

NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I don't want to own Taiwan Semiconductor

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
NASDAQ

Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Benzinga

What To Watch In The S&P Biotech ETF After Johnson & Johnson's $16.6B Abiomed Deal

As the exodus out of mega-cap technology stocks continues, investors and money managers are looking for other sectors to rotate into. While value stocks have been grabbing the headlines as of late, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) may have jumpstarted the biotech sector with its purchase of Abiomed Inc. ABMD Monday. More important is the substantial premium the pharma giant paid for the company.
CNBC

How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 works

As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages on Nov. 7, we'll ask experts from across the globe...
invezz.com

Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock

Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
CNBC

Coterra Energy's earnings beat, dividend raise reinforce the Club's investment case

Coterra Energy's (CTRA) solid third-quarter earnings beat on Thursday, along with hefty free cash flow and a raised dividend, solidified the Club's investment case in the oil-and-gas producer. Total revenue soared by nearly 500% year-on-year, to $2.52 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates of $2.37 billion, according to Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings per...

