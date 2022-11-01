ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Spend Less, Worry Less With Aqara Smart Home Security Devices Keeping Watch Over Your Home

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmOl0_0iv2JX3v00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

When you think of smart home gadgets, you might think of them like a digital butler — keeping track of appointments, setting timers and answering the front door. But here at SPY, we think of smart home gadgets first and foremost as security tools. And to better secure your home, Aqara has a line of affordable smart security products.

One of the most under-appreciated benefits of smart home gadgets is how they help us to stay informed about all the happenings in and around our homes. It’s always better to be informed rather than blind. There are so many reasons to be cautious in 2022, from theft and break-ins to extreme weather events, which is why having a robust smart home ecosystem is so critical.

Aqara’s line of smart home products ranges from indoor security cameras (that offer no-subscription options) to sensors that keep you well-informed about possible accidents and intrusions. We’ve tried Aqara smart home security gadgets for ourselves, and there’s more to these products t han meets the eye.

Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3

GREAT FOR PRIVACY

Coolest Feature : Pan and tilts to track subjects in frame.

Key Specs :

  • 2K 1296p video recording resolution
  • 360-degree viewing angle
  • Built-in Zigbee 3,0 Hub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Bnbz_0iv2JX3v00

Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3

$109.99

Buy Now

Adequate coverage is necessary to ensure there are no gaps, but most security cameras have limited vision because they’re mostly fixed and have a narrow field of view. With the Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera, however, there’s no shortage of coverage because it has the ability to pan and tilt for true 360-degree coverage .

You’ll also be saving money in the long run because it’s a security camera that doesn’t need you to be on a subscription service. In fact, it’s a local storage security camera that saves footage onto a microSD card for extra privacy. If that’s not enough, it captures video in crisp 2K resolution and can also identify faces, pets and react to motion.

It even makes for a handy baby monitor because of its adorable design.

Aqara Security Camera Hub Indoor G2H Pro

BEST FOR APPLE USERS

Coolest Feature : Supports Apple HomeKit Secure Video for even more privacy with your cloud storage.

Key Specs :

  • 1080p video recording
  • 146-degree field of view
  • Magnetic base

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277HBu_0iv2JX3v00

Aqara Security Camera Hub Indoor G2H Pro

$69.99

Buy Now

There’s no denying that there are still very few security cameras that support Apple’s HomeKit. Well, you can add the Aqara Security Camera Hub Indoor G2H Pro as one of the select few to consider because it’s specifically made to work with it.

This means you’ll be able ask Siri to see a live stream of the camera through Apple’s Home app on an iPhone or iPad, but you can be assured that the video clips you store in iCloud through Apple HomeKit Secure Video will remain secure and encrypted — preventing hackers from stealing your data. We also love that it’s still a local storage security camera when you insert a microSD card into it, so you can technically keep and archive all the footage it captures.

Aqara Smart Curtain Motor E1

Smart Blind Alternative

Coolest Featur e: Telling your voice assistant to open the blinds.

Key Specs :

  • 12 cm/s moving speed
  • 12kg maximum load
  • Up to 1 year of battery life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2GhI_0iv2JX3v00

Aqara Smart Curtain Motor E1

$99.99

Buy Now

Smart blinds aren’t cheap, which is why there’s an easier and less costly solution with the Aqara Smart Curtain Motor E1. Call it the Chromecast of curtain movers because it turns any set of curtains you already have over your windows into a smart one.

Not only can you schedule the Aqara Smart Curtain Motor E1 to open the curtains when you wake up (or close them in the evening), but you can also activate it at any time with a simple voice command to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. Now, you can stay in bed all cozy and let it automatically open and close — all without you having to get up.

Aqara Motion Sensor P1

Best For Discreet Security

Coolest Feature : Battery life upwards of 5 years.

Key Specs :

  • Built-in light sensor
  • 170-degree field of view
  • Up to 5 years of battery life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJcmh_0iv2JX3v00

Aqara Motion Sensor P1

$24.99

Buy Now

Not everyone wants to have a security camera in private places in the home, like the bedroom or bathroom. That’s where the Aqara Motion Sensor P1 presents itself as a logical alternative for the privacy it offers.

For better overall home security, motion sensors are essential. With this gadget, you can still take notice of any activities going on in your cameras’ blind spots because its 170-degree coverage ensures it’ll notify you the moment unexpected motion is detected. We recommend placing it in the corner of a room where it’ll have the best vantage point. Even better, it’s r ated for upwards of five years with its battery life , which means it has minimum upkeep.

Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor

Localized Conditions

Coolest Feature : Custom If-then routines allow you to set thresholds for notifications.

Key Specs :

  • Up to 2 years of battery life
  • Monitors ambient air pressure in room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giGoS_0iv2JX3v00

Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor

$19.99

Buy Now

You could look at your phone to see the temperature, but it doesn’t really give you the exact temperature of your home. Instead, you’ll get an accurate recording with the Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor because it measures temperature, humidity and atmospheric pressure.

We like that you can create custom if-then automations to receive notifications whenever it reaches a threshold. If you have pets at home or an indoor garden, it’s a nifty little accessory to keep you in the loop about the temperature conditions at home.

Aqara Smart Plug

Power Savings

Coolest Feature : It records power consumption of the connected device.

Key Specs :

  • Monitors power consumption data
  • Overheat and overload protection
  • Maximum 1875W power consumption

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qkvpf_0iv2JX3v00

Aqara Smart Plug

$32.99

Buy Now

Smart plugs are one of those simple tech gadgets that can turn just about anything into a smart device. However, the Aqara Smart Plug adds in a special feature that we think is useful.

Yes, not only can you remotely turn on/off the Aqara Smart Plug through Aqara’s mobile app, but you do the same task with a simple voice command to your favorite voice assistant. What’s really interesting is that it can actually monitor and log the power consumption of whatever’s connected to it. Now, you’ll be able to know what’s adding the most to your electricity bill each month.

Aqara Water Leak Sensor

Waterproof

Coolest Feature : Know when there’s a water leak to prevent costly damage.

Key Specs :

  • IP67 water-proof housing
  • Up to 2 years of battery life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHtKf_0iv2JX3v00

Aqara Water Leak Sensor

$18.99

Buy Now

If you’ve ever experienced water overflowing from a dishwasher, a leak from a water heater, or even faulty plumbing with the toilet, then you know the disastrous effects of water leaks inside of the home. Rather than coming home to this unsuspecting event, you can prevent it entirely with the Aqara Water Leak Sensor.

Much like the other sensors in its portfolio, it may appear discreet, but this tiny button-shaped device can save you hundreds, or even thousands of dollars with repairs due to water leaks. We placed one in the bathroom, since it’s one of those places in the home that is more susceptible to leaks from faucets, pipes and possibly overflow from the shower or tub.

For more advanced users, you can set up automation with the Aqara Smart Plug and a solenoid water valve to instantly shut off the water line.

Aqara Vibration Sensor

Great For Valuables

Coolest Feature : It can also tell you if it were dropped or tilted.

Key Specs :

  • Senses vibrations, drops, and tilts
  • Up to 2 years of battery life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8gq2_0iv2JX3v00

Aqara Vibration Sensor

$19.99

Buy Now

Now why in the would would you need a vibration sensor? Actually, a lot. You can’t appreciate a gadget that’s this simplistic until it has a profound effect on your life. This tiny sized gizmo can be attached to just about anything, from doors that open and close, to a drawer that hides all of your valuables.

We actually used it to track when our cat went to use the litter box throughout the day, just to see if the new food he was eating was causing him to go to the bathroom right away. This is just one of the many situations a sensor like this could be used. Regardless, it’ll inform you whenever it detects vibrations, if it were dropped, or tilted in any way.

Automations For an Even More Harmonious Smart Home

Individually, Aqara’s line of smart home devices offer a ton of utility and convenience, but you’ll realize how much useful they become when you create custom routines. Through the Aqara app, we were able to create a few of these routines:

  • Have the lights go on when the camera senses motion
  • Turn on the indoor fan when the temperature reaches a certain level
  • Automatically open the blinds in the morning
  • Start recording video when vibration sensor is tripped

We found it really simple to set up routines because it relies on if-then triggers. You can really get into detail on what you can have happen.

One of our favorite routines was setting the the table lamp in our living room to turn on (with the help of the smart plug) when the vibration sensor placed on the stairs leading to our front door was triggered. Another really handy one was using a routine that involved the temperature sensor and a fan connected to a smart plug whenever the temperature exceeded a certain level.

These routines show how all of these gadgets can work with one another to work for you. We appreciate that it’s relatively simple to set up, as well as having a rich ecosystem of devices to choose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNlV7_0iv2JX3v00

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 15 Best Gifts You’ll Find on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. November is here, which means ’tis officially the season for Oprah’s Favorite Things list. The annual listing has become its own tradition over the years, with the media mogul sharing her favorite items and Christmas gift ideas for the holiday season. If you’re not familiar, Oprah’s Favorite Things started as an annual segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show that ran from the 1990s through the early 2000s to 2010.  After the show’s end, Oprah continued sharing her list of recommendations through her Oprah Daily platform, transcending it into one...
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
SPY

This Huge Blink Sale Has Some Of The Best Deals We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Blink has firmly established itself as a budget-friendly alternative to more expensive home security cameras. It delivers high quality without the staggering prices of brands like Arlo, without sacrificing a ton of features and utility. Sure, it doesn’t quite do everything that Ring can do, but Blink integrates with the smart home and is a fantastic alternative for people that want to outfit their home with cameras without breaking the bank. Right now, Amazon is having a massive sale on Blink...
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)

If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
TODAY.com

Alexa is turning 8! Help celebrate by shopping Amazon devices as low as $20

Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning eight! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 53%. We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo...
mensjournal.com

Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Android Headlines

Your Brief Guide To Turning Your Android Phone Into A Security Camera

You most likely have at least one outdated Android phone stashed away in a drawer. Sure, you can sell it or trade it in for a fraction of its original cost. But, if it still works, why not give it a second chance?. Converting an old phone into a home...
Digital Trends

Ring security camera buying guide

When it comes to Ring’s lineup of home security cameras, there’s certainly no shortage of models to choose from. Whether you’re thinking about adding surveillance to a few rooms in your home or want to create a cohesive net of Wi-Fi-powered monitoring for every room, along with a few outdoor locations, there’s a Ring camera that will get the job done.
knowtechie.com

How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?

By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals on Laptops, Chromebooks, and Tablets

If you’re searching for a laptop, Chromebook, tablet, or computer right now, you may be able to find one at a discount. Black Friday 2022 is still weeks away, but we’re already seeing some great prices as we head into the holiday shopping season. Consumer Reports will be keeping track of all the best deals on the best products throughout the season, so bookmark our Deals hub now and check back often for the latest.
SPY

Reviews: We Found the 10 Best Android Smart Watches for Style, Function, and Fitness

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Android Smartwatches At a Glance How We Chose the Best Android Smartwatches The Best Android Smartwatches At a Glance How We Chose the Best Android Smartwatches View More The best Android smartwatches have come a long way since the first models burst onto the scene in 2014. Back then, they were pretty utilitarian when it came to their designs and functionality, but they’ve changed so much. Not only is there an abundance of stylish smartwatches that span various manufacturers, but today’s best smartwatches are...
ZDNet

The best tablets to gift this holiday season (including one as low as $89)

Trying to find the right tablet as a gift or to treat yourself can be a chore. You can choose between an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy; an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle, an Amazon Fire tablet for basic tasks, or a top business device from Microsoft's Surface Pro range.
SPY

The 19 Best Anker Chargers and Power Devices We’ve Tested For All Situations

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Carrying a mobile device into unfamiliar territory always comes with a handful of risks. What if there’s no Wi-Fi or data coverage? Should you be concerned with pickpocketing? Perhaps a more common worry is whether or not there’s going to be a place to charge your phone or tablet. Fortunately, this is one issue you can easily cast aside with an Anker charger. There’s no reason you should have to deal with the irritation of a dead battery. Skip the nightmare with...
SPY

Review: Can The Swann CoreCam Top Arlo, Google Nest, or Ring as One of the Best Security Cameras?

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Swann CoreCam Review: At a Glance Swann CoreCam Review: Easy Enough to Set Up Swann CoreCam Features: Par For The Course   Swann CoreCam Performance: Scene Missing The Verdict: Should You Buy The Swann CoreCam Outdoor Camera Alternatives  Swann CoreCam Review: At a Glance Swann CoreCam Review: Easy Enough to Set Up Swann CoreCam Features: Par For The Course   Swann CoreCam Performance: Scene Missing View More The holiday season is a time of cheer and joy for many of us — including porch pirates. In fact, personal larceny and robbery rise 20%...
SPY

With This Smart Lock, Your iPhone And Apple Watch Become Your Keys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The modern smart home has a lot of conveniences going for it, but smart locks are perhaps the most useful in day-to-day life. The ability to automatically unlock your door without fumbling for keys is a lifesaver, especially if your arms are full. The downside is that too many smart locks look like, well, a lock stuffed with tech. They’re bulky. The new Level Lock+ breaks away from that pattern by integrating all of the tech inside the lock itself. It...
SPY

25 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Effortless to Pull Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As fun as Halloween is, easy costume ideas can be pretty tempting, especially if you’re a last-minute person. A low-effort costume is perfect when you’re busy with work and other responsibilities, or don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a one-time costume. If you’re heading to a costume party or will get bullied by your friends for not dressing up, these last-minute costume ideas are a low-maintenance way to meet the bare minimum and get a few laughs in...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy