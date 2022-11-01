Read full article on original website
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94
Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
EW.com
Paul Newman recounts getting intimate with Joanne Woodward in 'f--- hut' in posthumous memoir
Paul Newman remains one of the great sex symbols of his time, but the legendary actor credits his wife, Joanne Woodward, for helping him embrace the status. In excerpts from his posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, Newman writes that his wife "gave birth" to the "sexual creature" inside of him.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
‘Julie & Julia’ author Julie Powell dead at 49 of cardiac arrest
Julie Powell, the bestselling author of “Julie & Julia” who famously documented her yearlong mission to cook every recipe in Julia Child’s book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” died Oct. 26 at her home in New York. She was 49. The influential food writer’s...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
George Harrison Released ‘My Sweet Lord’ Because He Was Sick of ‘Young People Just Boogying Around, Wasting Their Lives’
George Harrison released 'My Sweet Lord' because he was sick of the younger generations wasting their lives.
Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather
Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
‘Hondo’: John Wayne Held His Breath When Kissing Geraldine Page to Keep From ‘Puking’
John Wayne and Geraldine Page had intimate scenes in 'Hondo,' but he almost threw up when he smelt how bad her breath was.
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
KTBS
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood remarries with their daughters at the ceremony after nasty custody battle
LISA Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood has officially moved on from his tumultuous marriage to Elvis' daughter - as he has tied the knot with his new bride. The 61-year-old musician, whose divorce was finalized last year after papers were first filed in 2016, was awarded 50/50 custody of their twins Finley and Harper, 14.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Angela Lansbury’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Children Anthony, Deirdre & David
Angela Lansbury was a British-American actress known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the hit CBS series Murder, She Wrote. She starred in the show from 1984 to 1996. She was also the mother to three kids, including one stepson. The icon was married to actor Peter Shaw until...
ABC News
Heidi Klum dresses as giant worm for Halloween
Heidi Klum may have just won Halloween. The model was hard to miss as she transformed into a giant worm on Monday night for her annual New York City Halloween party. Klum was covered from head to toe with only her eyes and mouth showing. "The inspiration was really like...
Paul Newman's Daughter Remembers His Philanthropic Efforts: 'Such a Heartfelt Passion'
Paul Newman's generosity lives on through many charities, including 30 camps and programs for children living with serious illnesses around the world Screen legend. Oscar winner. Husband. Father. Humanitarian. Paul Newman had many unforgettable roles, but in the end, he considered his philanthropic work his greatest legacy. Fourteen years after his death, a new posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, explores them all and reveals how he found fulfillment in his later years by launching the SeriousFun Children's Network, a family of camps and...
ETOnline.com
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
