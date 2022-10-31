ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

disneydining.com

Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
ORLANDO, FL
mansionglobal.com

Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million

An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This $32 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Is Like Living in a Lavish Venetian Palazzo

What’s Florida’s version of an Italian estate? The answer is this epic $32 million pad on the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State. Spanning an imposing 18,302 square feet, the sprawling manse looks more like a Venetian palazzo than it does your typical seaside digs. In fact, it’s the largest home for sale in the coastal town of Jupiter, notes The Corcoran Group. It’s also located on the area’s biggest waterfront parcel, which measures nearly four acres. So, if you buy it, you’ll have two things to brag about.   Built in 2016, the Moorish abode comprises eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half full bathrooms. Besides the gigantic residence...
JUPITER, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Sneak Peek at the World’s NEW LARGEST Cruise Ship!

You may have cruised on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship — the Disney Wish — and maybe even tried another cruise or two, but a brand new ship might get you out on the water again!. A NEW cruise ship will soon take the title of being...
Rolling Stone

Hurricane Ian Is Florida’s ‘Oh Shit’ Climate Moment

“I think what this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change,” President Biden said in Florida Wednesday, standing amid the wreckage of Hurricane Ian in a striped shirt and his trademark aviator glasses.  Nice thought, but Biden knows it’s not true. Millions of Americans think climate crisis is an invention of the deep state, or a conspiracy designed to take away their God-given right to burn as much coal, oil, and gas as they want. But Biden’s comment wasn’t directed at them. It was for a guy standing right behind Biden as he spoke, scowling in...
FLORIDA STATE
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
drifttravel.com

Escape the winter blues to the U.S. Virgin Islands

Now that the winter season is approaching, many travelers seek warm weather destinations to escape the freezing temperatures. Breaking the winter blues with a trip to a warmer destination could be just the thing needed to get through the coldest months of the year. Why is the U.S. Virgin Islands...

