In the space of one week, the price of Dogecoin has already pumped tremendously. The meme coin is already up more than 150% in a 7-day period to reach a new six-month high of $0.16. During this time, investors have no doubt taken advantage of the situation to actually sell some of their coins for a profit. Most notable of these have been the largest DOGE investors, who have dumped millions of dollars worth of tokens.

1 DAY AGO