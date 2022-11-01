Read full article on original website
County Commissioners sign Castle Rock ambulance service agreement
November 3, 2022 — Wyo4News has received a copy of the Ambulance Service Agreement between Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Hospital District (CRHD) for ambulance service. The five-year agreement began on July 1, 2022, and continues until June 30, 2027. According to the agreement, CRHD will furnish and provide...
WYDOT Reports RS Area Experiencing Snowplow Operator Shortages
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced it is ready to implement is Snowplow Priority Plan despite some areas of Wyoming, including Rock Springs, facing snowplow operator staff shortages. Like many other industries, WYDOT is experiencing challenges with recruiting and retaining personnel, especially snowplow operators, mechanics and...
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
Resident’s Request to Feed Deer within City Limits Was Denied
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council denied a resident’s request to repeal an ordinance making it illegal to feed deer and other wildlife within city limits. During the Council meeting tonight, longtime Rock Springs resident Bill Wonnacott asked the Council to repeal Section 3-545 of Ordinance 2021-13, which states residents cannot feed deer and other wildlife within city limits.
Crashes, black ice impacting highways across Wyoming; chain law in effect near South Pass, Powder River Pass
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling across much of the Equality State, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting some hazardous conditions on a number of highways on Thursday morning. Black ice advisories are in effect on Interestate 80 between the Wamsutter area and the Lyman area as of...
Green River Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — It’s been a busy weekend for your Green River Fire Department with the structure fire calls and medical calls. On Friday evening at approximately 7:35 p.m., GRFD responded to Solvay Minerals to assist with a coal fire on site. All employees were safe and out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries occurred.
Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively (September 27, 1943 – October 31, 2022 )
Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively, 79, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40 years and a former resident of Pinehurst, Idaho. Linda died following a courageous battle with cancer for the last seven months.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #10263, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
Road closure notice in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
Join us for the YWCA’s Annual Festival of Trees
The YWCA of Sweetwater County holds a special place in our hearts here at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. We believe in supporting organizations and individuals that work to make a positive impact in our community. The YWCA of Sweetwater County has worked hard for over 40 years doing just that.
Meet Your Sweetwater County Republican Candidates
Superintendent of Public Instruction – Megan Degenfelder. Paid for by SweetwaterGOP. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee.
Charlotte Rea Hendrickson (February 19, 1939 – October 28, 2022)
Charlotte Rea Hendrickson, 83, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Hendrickson was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Alaska. She was born February 19, 1939 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Hubert Foster and Elsie Moore.
NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Snow is on the way and the United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County beginning at 6 tonight and running through 6 p.m. tomorrow, November 3. Sweetwater County residents can expect to see 2-4 inches of snow during...
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
Gertrude Mary Gerrard (October 7, 1937 – October 29, 2022)
Gertrude Mary Gerrard, 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 56 years and former resident of Hiawatha, Wyoming. She was born October 7, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the...
Shane Matthew Smart (February 20, 1978 – October 29, 2022)
Shane Matthew Smart, 44, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Green River. Shane died following a lengthy illness. He was born February 20, 1978 in Carlsbad, New Mexico; the son of Ernest Smart and Denise Crenshaw. Shane...
GRHS Speech and Debate Seeks Judges for Home Tournament
GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate will be hosting the 20th annual Green River Rendezvous Speech and Debate Tournament on November 18 and 19, in which they will need to cover over 800 slots for judges. The team is asking for the community’s help...
Tiger Talk: Trying New Things Produces a Better Quality of Life
Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. I decided to play golf in 2020 once COVID-19 hit the country because I had nothing to do. To keep me busy I knew...
Cuthbertson Resigns as Wolves Football Coach
GREEN RIVER — After leading the Green River Wolves football team for the last three years, GRHS head coach Kevin Cuthbertson announced he will be stepping down from the position. The resignation comes after the Wolves finished the season two weeks ago, ending the year with a 2-7 record....
