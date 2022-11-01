Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Drivers: You May be Eligible for a $4K Rebate Depending On What Kind of Car You Have
Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. The catch? It's got to be 100% electric. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a "second funding cycle" for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, a plan that offers those who purchase an all-electric vehicle the chance to get a rebate worth up to $4,000.
You could get the Illinois income tax rebate: Act immediately and check the status
It is for those who have not yet received the mail. If you have not received a mail from the Illinois Office of Comptroller, you should act immediately because the checks are being sent since September.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
starvedrock.media
Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries
(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status
If you see mail arrive from the Illinois Comptroller, don't throw it out. It could be your tax rebate. (CHICAGO) Checks began rolling out to Illinois and Chicago residents starting September 12th. However, officials say it could take up to 8 weeks to distribute them to everyone.
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
advantagenews.com
Home prices may be falling in Illinois
The red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off and bringing prices down as a result. As interest rates escalate, home prices are on the decline, the first time since 2012. The pandemic housing boom attracted a lot of investors into the market, and now those investors may be slashing prices to create demand and sell inventory.
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Illinois
A recent study by Road Snacks went viral after looking at the worst small towns in Illinois. Thankfully this site isn't all about negativity, and decided to post about the best small towns as well. Today we will be looking at these great Illinois small towns!. You can learn more...
Mortgage assistance Illinois: State reopens program for pandemic-affected homeowners
The Illinois Homeowner Assistance fund provides up to $30,000 in assistance.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Illinois: Types & Where They Live
Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KFVS12
Meat Processing Plant in Southern Illinois
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
Three $100k, nine $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
ILLINOIS — Check your tickets! Though no one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, 12 lucky Illinoisans can claim a nice chunk of change. To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular numbers plus the Powerball: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23. The […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois homeowners can get up to $30K in mortgage relief --- find out if you qualify
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is once again accepting applications for mortgage relief. This is to help homeowners who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in assistance. The program is free, and the funds do not...
IL Police Searching For Three Suspects Who Stole $118K From ATM
Three thieves stole $118,000 from an ATM machine and are on the run from the police. Unfortunately, there will always be dumb criminals doing stupid crimes in Illinois. One thing I have noticed is they are definitely getting braver. When it comes to the who, what, where, why, and how, it does not matter anymore.
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
A Dozen Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 or More in Illinois Wednesday; Here's Where They Were Sold
The $1.2-billion Powerball jackpot was not awarded in Wednesday night’s drawing, but a dozen Illinois residents won significant prizes, including tidy sums of $100,000 apiece. According to Illinois Lottery officials, three players captured prizes of $100,000, while nine others won prizes of $50,000 in the drawing. All 12 players...
When is Election Day? What To Know About Illinois' Upcoming 2022 Election
Believe it or not, Illinois' midterm election is just a week away. This year's ballot includes several high-profile races, including Governor, Secretary of State, vacancies on the Illinois Supreme Court, along a handful of Senate seats in congressional districts. As Election Day approaches on Nov. 8, here's a guide to...
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
Comments / 7