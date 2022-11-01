Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
Three-goal first fuels Huskies sweep at Bemidji State
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Three first period goals and stellar special teams led St. Cloud State Women's Hockey to a 3-1 win over Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Center, securing their second-straight sweep and fourth-straight win. McKenna Wesloh scored the game's first goal just 3:20 into the...
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Cross Country takes seventh at NSIC Championships
WAYNE, Neb. – St. Cloud State Cross Country took seventh at the 2022 NSIC Championships held in Wayne, Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies improved three spots from their 2021 conference finish, placing four runners in the top 75 finishers. SCSU has earned a top-10 finish at seven straight...
scsuhuskies.com
Eight Huskies earn titles at Yellowjacket Open
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Eight Huskies earned titles at the Yellowjacket Open as No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling enjoyed a strong performance in Rochester on Saturday. Caleb Meekins headlined the six titles earned in the Open Division of the Yellowjacket, pinning No. 1 Reece Barnhardt of Mary in the Finals bout at 133 while going 3-0 with a major and a tech fall to go with his fall. Alyeus Craig went 3-0 with a tech fall at 141 to earn a title while Nick Novak won the 149-pound title with a 3-0 open, recording a major decision and a tech fall.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 2 Huskies begin competition at Yellowjacket Open
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling begins competition with the Yellowjacket Open this Saturday at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota. The open will begin at 10:00 a.m. CT with two brackets – an open division and a freshman/sophomore division. SCSU is one of six NSIC teams scheduled to appear at the open alongside No. 5 Augustana, No. 8 Mary, No. 18 Minnesota State, No. 24 Southwest Minnesota State and (RV) Upper Iowa. More than 20 teams are expected to compete on Saturday.
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU shuts out Bemidji State 2-0 behind Ahola’s strong night
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Goaltender Sanni Ahola guided St. Cloud State Women's Hockey to their third straight win – and second-straight shutout – with a 2-0 final over Bemidji State on Friday afternoon at the Sanford Center. Ahola made 15 saves for her third career shutout, turning away...
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies travel north to visit Bemidji State in key WCHA series
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey begins a stretch of three games in four days by visiting Bemidji State this weekend for a WCHA series at the Sanford Center. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT with a 2:00 p.m. CT start on Saturday.
scsuhuskies.com
Multiple Comebacks Push No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Past No. 2 Denver
DENVER, Colo. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (8-1-0, 1-0-0 NCHC) came back from being down a goal twice to snap an eight-game winning streak at Magness Arena, winning 4-3 in overtime over No. 2 Denver (6-3-0, 2-1-0 NCHC) on Friday night. Senior forward Grant Cruikshank (Delafield, Wis.) and senior forward Zach Okabe (Okotoks, Alberta) scored equalizer goals in the third period to keep St. Cloud State alive, setting the stage for junior forward Veeti Miettinen (Espoo, Finland) who scored in overtime to seal the victory for the Huskies.
scsuhuskies.com
Rachel, Rossi and Foley named First Team All-NSIC
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Three St. Cloud State Volleyball players have been named First Team All-NSIC by the conference office this afternoon as outside hitters Linsey Rachel and Kenzie Foley were recognized alongside middle blocker Phebie Rossi. Linsey Rachel earns her third career First Team All-NSIC award (2019, 2021) after...
scsuhuskies.com
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Falls in Tight Contest to No. 2 Denver
DENVER, Colo. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (8-2-0, 1-1-0 NCHC) couldn't overcome a two-goal deficit, falling 3-2 to No. 2 Denver (7-3-0, 3-1-0 NCHC) on Saturday night at Magness Arena. After yielding two goals in the first three minute, the Huskies were chasing all game and couldn't quite find the equalizer to tie the game.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey Opens NCHC Play on the Road at No. 2 Denver
#2 Denver Denver, Colo. Friday, Nov. 4 8:00 p.m. NCHC.tv KNSI Stats SCSU Notes. #2 Denver Denver, Colo. Saturday, Nov. 5 7:00 p.m. NCHC.tv KNSI Stats DU Notes. No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey will open its 2022-23 conference schedule this weekend with the Huskies travel to Denver, Colo., to face No. 2 Denver. Puck drop from Magness Arena is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT on Friday and 7:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. MT on Saturday. The series will be broadcast locally on Altitude on Friday and Evoca on Saturday, as well as streamed on NCHC.tv for both contests. Husky Hockey veterans Jim Erickson and Dave Reichel will have the radio call on KNSI (1450 AM / 99.3 FM) for both games. Last week, the Huskies split a home-and-home series with Bemdiji State, while the Pioneers swept Miami on the road to open NCHC play.
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU Cross Country set for 2022 NSIC Championships
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Cross Country will compete at the 2022 NSIC Cross Country Championships this weekend held in Wayne, Nebraska on Saturday, November 15th at the Wayne Country Club. "Championship time is always a fun part of the season," said head coach Sam Kettenhofen, "I...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive to Travel for South Dakota Invite
St. Cloud, Minn. – St. Cloud State Swim & Dive is set to compete at the South Dakota invite this weekend. The Huskies will travel to Sioux Fall, SD to compete against South Dakota, Augustana, Northern Illinois, and St. Thomas. The team will compete on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. On Friday, the competition is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. CT. On Saturday, the team will begin its competition at 10:00 a.m. CT.
