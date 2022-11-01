#2 Denver Denver, Colo. Friday, Nov. 4 8:00 p.m. NCHC.tv KNSI Stats SCSU Notes. #2 Denver Denver, Colo. Saturday, Nov. 5 7:00 p.m. NCHC.tv KNSI Stats DU Notes. No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey will open its 2022-23 conference schedule this weekend with the Huskies travel to Denver, Colo., to face No. 2 Denver. Puck drop from Magness Arena is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT on Friday and 7:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. MT on Saturday. The series will be broadcast locally on Altitude on Friday and Evoca on Saturday, as well as streamed on NCHC.tv for both contests. Husky Hockey veterans Jim Erickson and Dave Reichel will have the radio call on KNSI (1450 AM / 99.3 FM) for both games. Last week, the Huskies split a home-and-home series with Bemdiji State, while the Pioneers swept Miami on the road to open NCHC play.

