Read full article on original website
Related
Who could take Tunisia’s spot if they are kicked out of the World Cup?
Tunisia could be expelled from the 2022 World Cup due to governmental interference, but who could replace them at the tournament?
Benfica wins its group with 6-1 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Benfica has recorded its best group-stage campaign in the Champions League by routing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
SkySports
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secures dramatic comeback as Spurs reach Champions League last 16
Tottenham will play in the last 16 of the Champions League after Clement Lenglet's second-half header and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's strike in stoppage time snatched a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille on a topsy-turvy night in Provence. Spurs were overrun at the Stade Velodrome during an insipid first half in which...
ESPN
Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details
The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Massimiliano Allegri 'angry' about Juventus Champions League exit
Massimiliano Allegri has spoken about his anger at Juventus' failure to reach the Champions League knockout stage.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd Europa League final score and result as United win but fail to top group - live
Manchester United face a tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie after failing to build on teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding opener and beat Real Sociedad by a two-goal margin.Both sides were already assured of progress from Group E ahead of the San Sebastian showdown, but September’s shock Old Trafford defeat to the LaLiga side meant United travelled to Spain in second spot.Garnacho’s superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top...
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
Sergio Ramos & Gerard Pique set to be left out of Spain's final World Cup squad
Luis Enrique is set to leave Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos out of his World Cup squad.
Who could Man City face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
Manchester City cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League but could face a tough test next.
When is the 2022/23 Champions League last 16 draw?
The 2022/23 Champions League is quickly approaching the end of its group stage and the draw will soon take place as we start to see how the knockout stages of t
FOX Sports
Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in EL
Kieran Tierney blasted home a winner for Arsenal to seal the top spot in its group and advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Zurich on Thursday. The Premier League leader needed a win in London to guarantee first place ahead of...
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0