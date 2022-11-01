ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
ESPN

Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Yardbarker

Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”

Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
FOX Sports

Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
ESPN

Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
The Independent

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd Europa League final score and result as United win but fail to top group - live

Manchester United face a tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie after failing to build on teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding opener and beat Real Sociedad by a two-goal margin.Both sides were already assured of progress from Group E ahead of the San Sebastian showdown, but September’s shock Old Trafford defeat to the LaLiga side meant United travelled to Spain in second spot.Garnacho’s superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top...
FOX Sports

Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in EL

Kieran Tierney blasted home a winner for Arsenal to seal the top spot in its group and advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Zurich on Thursday. The Premier League leader needed a win in London to guarantee first place ahead of...
