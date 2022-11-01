ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Sporting News

MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season

When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
MLB

Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners

During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
MLB

Most Gold Glove Awards at each position

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has a long and rich history. It's a great honor just to win one of these over a Major League career, but there are some players in baseball history who are in the top echelon when it comes to sparkling defense. Here's a look at the player who won the most Gold Glove Awards at each position, along with the active leader at that position:
dodgerblue.com

Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners

Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
KFVS12

Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award. According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Gold Gloves: Arenado grabs 10th, Guerrero among 1st-time winners

Major League Baseball announced the Gold Glove Award winners for the 2022 season on Tuesday. The recipients were highlighted by a record 14 first-time winners who put together strong defensive campaigns at their respective positions, including Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena.
Yardbarker

Max Fried wins third consecutive Gold Glove

It is the third consecutive award for Fried, beating out Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson and Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers for the honor. Both managers and coaches vote, with advanced metrics also having a say in the final decision. Managers and coaches account for 75% of the vote, and defensive metrics make up the other 25%.

