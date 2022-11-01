Read full article on original website
Angels News: Luis Rengifo, Brandon Marsh Finish as Runners-Up for AL Gold Glove Awards
They still had incredible seasons in the field.
Sporting News
MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season
When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
Nolan Arenado, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headline Gold Glove Award Winners
There were a record 14 first-time winners of the award this season.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Learned Valuable Lesson From Freddie Freeman
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman last offseason to a six-year contract, they knew he was bringing a power bat and defensive presence at first base to the team. Perhaps what wasn’t as readily apparent, however, is they would be getting a source of wisdom and advice in...
MLB
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
MLB
Most Gold Glove Awards at each position
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has a long and rich history. It's a great honor just to win one of these over a Major League career, but there are some players in baseball history who are in the top echelon when it comes to sparkling defense. Here's a look at the player who won the most Gold Glove Awards at each position, along with the active leader at that position:
Dodgers News: MLB Legend Albert Pujols Officially Retires
Before the 2022 season, Albert Pujols announced that it would be his last as a big leaguer. Pujols, who spent most of the 2021 season with the Dodgers, signed to spend his last year with the Cardinals, the team he spent his first 11 seasons with. Pujols had a better...
dodgerblue.com
Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners
Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
KFVS12
Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award. According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
MLB free agency will include Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga: 4 ideal landing spots
MLB free agency this winter will now reportedly include one of Japan’s top starting pitchers, Kodai Senga. With the 2022
Dansby Swanson, Max Fried honored for defensive excellence with Gold Glove Award
ATLANTA — Two Atlanta Braves were named winners of the annual Gold Glove Awards on Tuesday. Award sponsor Rawlings announced on Tuesday that shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Max Fried won the honor for their positions in the National League. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
theScore
Gold Gloves: Arenado grabs 10th, Guerrero among 1st-time winners
Major League Baseball announced the Gold Glove Award winners for the 2022 season on Tuesday. The recipients were highlighted by a record 14 first-time winners who put together strong defensive campaigns at their respective positions, including Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena.
dodgerblue.com
2022 Rawlings Platinum Glove Award: How To Vote For Dodgers’ Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts won a sixth career Gold Glove Award, the second of which has come with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now he is among the candidates up for vote to receive a 2022 Rawlings Platinum Glove. Betts is competing against all other 2022 Gold Glove Award winners. Fans can...
Yardbarker
Max Fried wins third consecutive Gold Glove
It is the third consecutive award for Fried, beating out Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson and Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers for the honor. Both managers and coaches vote, with advanced metrics also having a say in the final decision. Managers and coaches account for 75% of the vote, and defensive metrics make up the other 25%.
Eagles Soar to 8-0 While Astros Take 3-2 WS Lead in Philadelphia, Houston Clash
Philadelphia and Houston's Major League Baseball and National Football League teams clashed Thursday night, with mixed results, as the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Houston Texans 29-17, and the Houston Astros took a 3-2 World Series lead, topping the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2.
