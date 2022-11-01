ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

New York Yankees rumors: Trading Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson

The New York Yankees have to try to do something this offseason. Their focus on fiscal responsibility has led to what could be a painful offseason. Aaron Judge headlines a laundry list of key free agents whose departures could be quite painful. Those payroll issues and concerns about roster flexibility could lead to players who should be franchise cornerstones heading elsewhere.
FanSided

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision

In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win

The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
FanSided

Red Sox fans should feel insulted by Chaim Bloom’s latest Xander Bogaerts update

On Sunday, it will be a full month since the Boston Red Sox brass sat in front of the media for their end-of-season press conference and reiterated that Xander Bogaerts is their top priority. They said efforts to retain him long-term would begin ‘immediately.’ After an infuriating season, it was the smallest glimmer of hope that this would finally be a new chapter in the book of homegrown stars.
NESN

Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan

In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
FanSided

FanSided

