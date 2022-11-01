On Sunday, it will be a full month since the Boston Red Sox brass sat in front of the media for their end-of-season press conference and reiterated that Xander Bogaerts is their top priority. They said efforts to retain him long-term would begin ‘immediately.’ After an infuriating season, it was the smallest glimmer of hope that this would finally be a new chapter in the book of homegrown stars.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO