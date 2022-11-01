Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
New York Yankees rumors: Trading Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson
The New York Yankees have to try to do something this offseason. Their focus on fiscal responsibility has led to what could be a painful offseason. Aaron Judge headlines a laundry list of key free agents whose departures could be quite painful. Those payroll issues and concerns about roster flexibility could lead to players who should be franchise cornerstones heading elsewhere.
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Dodgers News: MLB Legend Albert Pujols Officially Retires
Before the 2022 season, Albert Pujols announced that it would be his last as a big leaguer. Pujols, who spent most of the 2021 season with the Dodgers, signed to spend his last year with the Cardinals, the team he spent his first 11 seasons with. Pujols had a better...
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision
In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win
The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Accrues Enough Service Time to Get A Big Raise in 2023
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin earned "Super Two" status, making him eligible for salary arbitration despite not yet having three years of service time.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Simulated World Series: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth homer lifts Astros over Phillies in Game 4
A 500-foot first-inning blast from Yordan Alvarez set the tone and Cristian Javier outdueled Aaron Nola in Houston's 3-1 Sim Series win.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
The bottom of the bird story: Why Justin Verlander gave the middle finger to Philly fans
"It wasn't something out of disrespect. He was embracing what she did," a veteran bus driver explained.
Red Sox fans should feel insulted by Chaim Bloom’s latest Xander Bogaerts update
On Sunday, it will be a full month since the Boston Red Sox brass sat in front of the media for their end-of-season press conference and reiterated that Xander Bogaerts is their top priority. They said efforts to retain him long-term would begin ‘immediately.’ After an infuriating season, it was the smallest glimmer of hope that this would finally be a new chapter in the book of homegrown stars.
Justin Verlander’s possible final start with Astros spurs Yankees rumors again
Shortly before Game 4 of the World Series, Justin Verlander was asked about his potential final start with the Houston Astros on Thursday night in Game 5. Somehow, that immediately drew a connection to the New York Yankees. Last offseason, the Yankees were reportedly in on Verlander, offering him a...
Another El Tráfico? USC football blocks parking for LAFC fans attending MLS Cup
The combination of USC's homecoming game and LAFC hosting the MLS Cup final Saturday is creating a traffic challenge, with no parking available for soccer fans.
Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan
In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
