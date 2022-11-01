Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
"No question, that's a penalty": Referee lets Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane gets away with incredible handball in Champions League
Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane will have breathed a huge sigh of relief on Wednesday night, after getting away with one of the most clear-cut handball shouts ever. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing...
Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January
Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Benfica wins its group with 6-1 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Benfica has recorded its best group-stage campaign in the Champions League by routing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
Who could take Tunisia’s spot if they are kicked out of the World Cup?
Tunisia could be expelled from the 2022 World Cup due to governmental interference, but who could replace them at the tournament?
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some...
Champions League Match Preview: Chelsea Vs Dinamo Zagreb
Chelsea close the curtain on their group stage this evening against Dinamo Zagreb, having qualified from the knockouts with a game to spare.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
Why Benfica Finished Above PSG: UEFA Champions League Sorting Rules Explained
Benfica finished above PSG in Group H based on point eight of the UEFA Champions League sorting rules. These rules also apply in the UEFA Europa League.
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs reach Champions League knockouts
How the players rated as Tottenham beat Marseille to earn a spot in the Champions League knockout stage.
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Player ratings as Zakaria dazzles on Blues debut
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku Not Likely To Be Fit In Time For Inter’s Serie A Clash With Atalanta, Italian Media Report
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is not likely to be fit in time to return for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Atalanta before the World Cup break. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the 29-year-old isn’t likely to play for Inter again until the return of Serie A in January.
Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli: Player ratings as Reds end Champions League group stage on a high
Player ratings from the Champions League group stage clash between Liverpool and Napoli.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: AC Milan advance to round of 16; Benfica get hot late to see PSG finish second
It has been a wild finish to the group stage of Champions League play. Benfica needed to make up a four-goal difference on PSG to win Group H, and in the 92nd minute of play, a speculative shot from outside the box by Joao Mario went in to secure a 6-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. With that, despite PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus, the Parisians finish second in the group to become a team that no group winner will want to draw in the round of 16.
90min
