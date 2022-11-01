ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January

Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1

Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: AC Milan advance to round of 16; Benfica get hot late to see PSG finish second

It has been a wild finish to the group stage of Champions League play. Benfica needed to make up a four-goal difference on PSG to win Group H, and in the 92nd minute of play, a speculative shot from outside the box by Joao Mario went in to secure a 6-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa. With that, despite PSG's 2-1 victory over Juventus, the Parisians finish second in the group to become a team that no group winner will want to draw in the round of 16.
90min

90min

