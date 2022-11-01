ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellston, OH

Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERUnE_0iv2GsnN00

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683.

Vinton County deputies found the jeep near Shiloh Road off SR 683, but the two suspects allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area. Law enforcement could not find the suspects.

The Jeep was given to the Wellston Police Department, who also responded to the scene. Wellston PD confirmed the jeep was stolen from the city over the weekend.

The suspects are described as a young man with dark hair wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, and a young woman with dark hair and a black shirt. Anyone who comes across these individuals is encouraged to contact the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

VCSO Disclaimer: This release is for public information purposes only. Any suspects or arrested individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Man Indicted for Allegedly Murdering Father in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has been charged with the murder of a Buchtel resident Brian Swart, his father. According to a statement from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Brian Hart, 32, of Albany, was indicted Monday by and Athens County Grand Jury in the death of Brian Swart, 54.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Horses in the middle of the road, stalking reported

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report there was a horse in the roadway on Sams Road in Albany. Deputies responded to the area but determined the horse was no longer a hazard. Wrong way driver. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office alongside the ACEMS responded to a wrong-way...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two juveniles crash KIA into ravine after police chase in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two juveniles led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the west side of Columbus, Ohio. At around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a KIA Soul, believed to be stolen, fled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

14 Ohio deer hunters to pay combined $70k in fines in poaching case

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Home confinement inmate arrested at scene of alleged crime

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man on home confinement was arrested after traveling more than 40 miles and ending up at a home where a victim had been strangled, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Gabriel Tackett, of Huntington, is the suspect in that same strangulation...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man pleads guilty in nearly $750k in romance laundering scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after receiving nearly $750,000 in payments. According to a release by the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Asumadu laundered money from online romance scams and received approximately $744,815.30 in funds. He did so by creating several profiles on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Local Circleville Woman Caught with Drugs Again

Circleville – A local woman has been arrested again for more drug charges. Elisa Leasure was arrested a few months ago when her hotel room in Circleville was raided, she was charged with several drug charges but posted bail, and was out quickly. She was caught a few weeks later in the area of Scioto street when a Circleville officer saw a wanted man riding in her car. That man ran but dropped drugs during his getaway. Leasure was charged during that incident along with the man who was caught shortly afterwards.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ohio State Highway Patrol: Car crash claims life of Parkersburg man

MARIETTA — A Parkersburg man was killed in an accident Wednesday morning on Ohio 7 near Lower Newport, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. Mark Doyle, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 32, the patrol said. Doyle was driving a 2011 Toyota...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Ironton Tribune

State patrol investigating Chesapeake crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School in Union Township on Monday. The OSHP said that at about 8:36 p.m., a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jonathan Davis, 31, of...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Pleasant indicted for murder of his grandfather

A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges including aggravated murder in the death of his grandfather. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing. Pleasant is accused of killing his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, on Oct. 26 at their residence at 1217 S. Ninth...
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster

On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
LANCASTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy