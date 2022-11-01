Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
Related
addictedtovacation.com
14 Great Day Trips For Couples Around Pennsylvania
The state of Pennsylvania is a wonderful place to visit with your significant other. Here’s what you need to know about day trips in PA for couples. Pennsylvania is a place bordered by New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia. The state has a rich history; it was one of the thirteen colonies that made the United States. Pennsylvania is also home to several important.
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania State Food?
- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
lebtown.com
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
Candidates visit our area as Election Day draws near
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Less than a week from Election Day, candidates in statewide races made stops in our area to get out the vote next Tuesday. Republican Mehmet Oz brings his campaign for Senate to the Clarks Summit area of Lackawanna County on Thursday night. His Democratic opponent John...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
What to expect election night in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pits GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss, against second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who played a prominent role in fighting Trump’s litigation over the 2020 contest.
Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County
Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro campaign in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — With just six days left until the mid-term elections, things are starting to heat up on the campaign trails. Senate nominee John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, nominee for governor, held a campaign rally on the campus of Penn State University. The goal was to encourage...
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
Students observe Day of the Dead
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Wednesday is a day dedicated to remembering friends and family members that have passed on, and Spanish club students in Schuylkill County celebrated the day in a creative way. Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls...
975thefanatic.com
One Pennsylvania Town Makes 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. List
Pennsylvania is a great place to live, and now, one town in the Keystone State has been named one of the best in America. Each year, Money.com releases it ranking of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. “We look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” they state.
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number […]
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
MSNBC
Candidate for Pennsylvania governor blasts challenger as 'dangerous, extreme'
Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, AG Josh Shapiro, joins Morning Joe to discuss, what he calls, the extreme views of his Republican challenger Doug Mastriano. Shapiro also discusses his race, his plan to hire more police officers for Pennsylvania and why he says all Pennsylvanians have the right to be and feel safe.Nov. 3, 2022.
Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion
A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone...
Turkey trouble: Your bird will cost more this year
REEDERS, Pa. — We are just three weeks from Thanksgiving, and it's already shaping up to be an expensive one. Not only is the main course in short supply, but turkey will also be more costly. At Jackson View Farms near Reeders, the sound of gobbling turkeys comes with...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0