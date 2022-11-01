ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

addictedtovacation.com

14 Great Day Trips For Couples Around Pennsylvania

The state of Pennsylvania is a wonderful place to visit with your significant other. Here’s what you need to know about day trips in PA for couples. Pennsylvania is a place bordered by New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia. The state has a rich history; it was one of the thirteen colonies that made the United States. Pennsylvania is also home to several important.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere

Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
WBRE

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

What to expect election night in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pits GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss, against second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who played a prominent role in fighting Trump’s litigation over the 2020 contest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County

Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Students observe Day of the Dead

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Wednesday is a day dedicated to remembering friends and family members that have passed on, and Spanish club students in Schuylkill County celebrated the day in a creative way. Students from the Schuylkill Haven Area School District got to visit Brush Strokes to paint skulls...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

One Pennsylvania Town Makes 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. List

Pennsylvania is a great place to live, and now, one town in the Keystone State has been named one of the best in America. Each year, Money.com releases it ranking of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. “We look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” they state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion

A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Turkey trouble: Your bird will cost more this year

REEDERS, Pa. — We are just three weeks from Thanksgiving, and it's already shaping up to be an expensive one. Not only is the main course in short supply, but turkey will also be more costly. At Jackson View Farms near Reeders, the sound of gobbling turkeys comes with...
REEDERS, PA
