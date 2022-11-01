ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Thousands of Louisiana’s incarcerated population affected by cybersecurity breach

By Paula Jones
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of Louisiana’s incarcerated population may have been affected by a cybersecurity breach that occurred earlier this year, state officials say.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) announced Tuesday (November 1) that 80,000 inmates may have had their names, dates of birth, DOC ID’s, social security numbers, and some health information exposed when a third-party health administrator called CorrectCare experienced a cybersecurity breach.

CorrectCare is a company that works for DPS&C by processing medical claims for state and pretrial inmates who receive offsite non-primary and emergency medical care.

DPS&C says the breach to the company’s system may have occurred as early as January 22 of this year and that it impacted incarcerated individuals who received offsite medical care between the dates of January 1, 2013 and July 7, 2022.

CorrectCare was able to secure the impacted server in less than nine hours and says an investigation into the incident revealed that exposed patient information had not been misused. The company adds that none of the victim’s drivers license numbers, financial account information, debit/credit card numbers were compromised.

As of Tuesday, CorrectCare is in the process of notifying all 80,000 pretrial and DOC inmates whose personal information was compromised, and the company’s investigation into the cybersecurity incident remains ongoing.

18-year-old allegedly selling drugs shot in back in attempted robbery; 3 teens arrested

CorrectCare also says it’s offering each affected individual one year of free credit and identity theft monitoring services.

According to DPS&C’s Tuesday news release, ” Any individual who believes their data may have been exposed are encouraged to enroll in Experian’s IdentityWorks SM by visiting https://experianidworks.com/plus (use Activation Code YJWF423PWC) or calling toll-free (844) 700-1314 from 11 a.m.– 7 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday-Friday (reference Engagement Number B079693 and Activation Code YJWF423PWC).”

