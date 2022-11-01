ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heritage Federal Credit Union plans major rebrand

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Heritage Federal Credit Union is getting an all new look as the company celebrates their rebrand launch later this month.

A spokesperson tells us the launch, which will be held the morning of November 14, will include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies and giveaways. Heritage plans on unveiling brand new signage during the launch.

PHOTOS: Costumed canines take over Evansville neighborhood

The same day, the company plans on also celebrating Member Appreciation Day with lunch and giveaways at each branch.

Heritage Federal Credit Union’s launch rebrand will be on Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m. You can join them as they celebrated at their headquarters in Newburgh.

UP NEXT: H eritage Federal Credit Union announces new CEO

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

