ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges

Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22. Check out some of Gina's past career stops on her way to be a Morning Anchor in Huntsville. Patriot Front members. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT. 31 members...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur

A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
DECATUR, AL
weisradio.com

Deadly Shooting In Home Invasion

Gadsden, Al (WEIS) A Gadsden man was shot during a home invasion Sunday night, according to Gadsden Police. Cornell Toney, 61, was shot by intruders at a home on Carolyn Lane of the Oakleigh Estates Community of North Gadsden. Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Toney escaped the house after he was shot and ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed in their yard. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Two other occupants of the home escaped without injury.
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Marshall Medical Center South reopens following bomb threat

Boaz Police responded to Marshall Medical Center South around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a bomb threat. Michael Abercrombie, the Boaz Chief of Police, said once the hospital got a call about a threat, it went on lockdown while officers swept the building. They found no bomb. Investigators are...
BOAZ, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Pedestrian Accident Fatal After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game

Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.
OXFORD, AL
WAFF

Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4 BOE Shatika Armstrong. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate Shatika Armstrong talks about the upcoming election. Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation. Updated: 5...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy