Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22. Check out some of Gina's past career stops on her way to be a Morning Anchor in Huntsville. Patriot Front members. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT. 31 members...
Man charged in double homicide now pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A man who pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing two people in April has withdrawn his original plea, according to court documents.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police ID man, woman found dead in home with children
The adults appeared to have been shot to death. The children were not harmed. Decatur Police identify man, woman found dead in home with children.
Neighbors afraid after man, woman killed in reported Decatur burglary: ‘I felt safe. Not anymore’
Neighbors and a resident of the Southeast Decatur home where a man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday morning said they’re worried about their safety following the incident. Decatur police identified the shooting victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. They were killed at 1604...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur
A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
wvtm13.com
Court hearing for Blount County man accused of beheading girlfriend pushed back
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Justin Fields, accused of beheading and stabbing his girlfriend 100 times, was expected to make an appearance in court Wednesday morning. The preliminary hearing for fields has been rescheduled for November 16. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive on...
weisradio.com
Deadly Shooting In Home Invasion
Gadsden, Al (WEIS) A Gadsden man was shot during a home invasion Sunday night, according to Gadsden Police. Cornell Toney, 61, was shot by intruders at a home on Carolyn Lane of the Oakleigh Estates Community of North Gadsden. Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Toney escaped the house after he was shot and ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed in their yard. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Two other occupants of the home escaped without injury.
WAAY-TV
Marshall Medical Center South reopens following bomb threat
Boaz Police responded to Marshall Medical Center South around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a bomb threat. Michael Abercrombie, the Boaz Chief of Police, said once the hospital got a call about a threat, it went on lockdown while officers swept the building. They found no bomb. Investigators are...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Police K-9 injured during arrest of suspect after search by Huntsville Police, U.S. Marshals
One person is in custody on multiple felony warrants, including injury to a police K-9, after a search by Huntsville Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service. Jamie Kwan James, 29, will be charged with fleeing and eluding, menacing, obstruction, escape, theft of property and giving false identity, according to police.
Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified
A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
Gadsden man fatally shot during home invasion, 2 suspects sought
A Gadsden man died after he was shot Sunday during a home invasion, according to a report. Cornell Toney, 61, died at a local hospital after he was shot in a home on Carolyn Lane in the Oakleigh Estates subdivision around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson told the Gadsden Times.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
MISSING: Police search for Marshall County man
23-year-old Caleb Storm Walker was reported missing on October 28. Authorities say Walker was arrested in connection to a then-missing Guntersville teen in 2018.
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
Son arrested for allegedly assaulting mother, Sheriff’s deputy in Langston
Deputies say the mother was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
UPDATED: Pedestrian Accident Fatal After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game
Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.
WAFF
District Attorney’s office: Madison Co. deputy shot Gurley man in self-defense
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County District Attorney’s office confirmed on Wednesday it will not prosecute a deputy who shot a man. The confirmation comes nearly one year after that shooting occurred. In November 2021, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Gurley. The deputies on the...
WAFF
Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4 BOE Shatika Armstrong. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate Shatika Armstrong talks about the upcoming election. Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation. Updated: 5...
‘Unconstitutional’ policies caused fatal police shooting, lawyers say
The City of Huntsville continues to defend a former police officer serving time for murder after he was convicted of shooting and killing a man in 2018.
Comments / 0