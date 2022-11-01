Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week
TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
news9.com
Veterans In Bartlesville Get The Chance At A 'Dream Flight'
Veterans in Bartlesville got the ride of their life today in a World War II Era Biplane. It took quite a bit of effort to get 72-year-old veteran Daniel Stefanopoulos out of his wheelchair and into the 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane but once he was in, they were quickly off into the clouds. His son Pat stood by, watching with excitement.
news9.com
Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center In Tulsa Will Close Permanently
Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center in Tulsa will close its doors on November 4th. The group says it's ceasing operations of its programs for now but it's hoping to find a future for some of its programs. A spokesperson with ahha released the following statement about the closure. We have made...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Random acts of kindness in honor of Claremore man sparks hundreds of dollars in coffee donations
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A random act of kindness in honor of a Claremore man sparked hundreds of dollars at a local Dutch Bros. Karen Walden, a local woman who wanted to honor her late brother, Todd Brown as what would’ve been his 52nd birthday approached. She went to a Dutch Bros in Claremore and donated $100 for people to purchase coffee.
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
news9.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman speaks out after surviving brutal attack
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of violence. A Tulsa woman is speaking out after surviving a brutal attack last week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Tulsa Police officers responded to a call near 11th and HWY 169 around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, officers...
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
BAPD to introduce Mounted Patrol Unit
The Broken Arrow Police Department recently received approval from City Council to form a new part-time specialty unit that consists of uniformed officers and their partner horses.
DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
tulsapeople.com
Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo
Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
DHS: National Crime Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized crime ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence between Wagoner and Coweta. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
“I just don’t understand,” Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week's killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say.
moreclaremore.com
William W. Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center- Because Secrets are Not Ok
At William W Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center,Our mission is to reduce trauma to child abuse victims. We coordinate a professional, multidisciplinary approach that provides assessment, treatment, and education in a safe, child-friendly environment. The Center is a non-profit organization serving the families of Rogers, Craig and Mayes Counties and...
Police cancels Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old Muskogee woman
Muskogee police are canceling a Silver Alert for 80-year-old missing Carolyn Maines. Officers say Maines went missing around 8 p.m. on Monday after leaving from her home and not returning.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stabbings outside Halloween party in quiet gated community upset Sapulpa neighborhood
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for stabbing three young men outside a Halloween party at a home near S 33rd W Ave and W 81st St S early Sunday morning. Sapulpa Police initially said Sunday morning that...
cherokeephoenix.org
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
KTUL
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
