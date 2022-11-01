ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder

The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Dean Wade coming off the bench for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wade will move to the bench on Wednesday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Wade to play 26.3 minutes against Boston. Wade's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics

Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Zach Collins (heel) questionable Friday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Collins is dealing with right heel soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Friday's game. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
numberfire.com

Darius Garland (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Garland is dealing with a knee sprain and is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons. If he is available, our models expect Garland to play 35.0 minutes against Detroit. Garland's Friday projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball will remain sidelined on Friday with an ankle injury. His next chance to make his season debut will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. In 75 games last season, Ball averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston in Game 5 on Thursday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Phillies. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 8.5...
HOUSTON, TX

