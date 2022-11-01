Read full article on original website
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Defense on Kyrie Irving Impressed Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him. Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets...
numberfire.com
Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder
The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ road win against the Brooklyn Nets
Zach LaVine scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls beat the Nets 108-99.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Reports Feeling ‘Good' After First Back-To-Back
LaVine reports feeling 'good' after first back-to-back originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has completed both ends of a back-to-back set. On Tuesday, he scored 20 of his 29 points in a comeback victory at the...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade coming off the bench for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wade will move to the bench on Wednesday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Wade to play 26.3 minutes against Boston. Wade's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points,...
Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics
Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.
numberfire.com
76ers' Matisse Thybulle starting on Wednesday in place of injured De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Thybulle will get the start on Wednesday with De'Anthony Melton (back) a late scratched and Joel Embiid (illness) still sidelined. Our models expect Thybulle to play 21.4 minutes against the Wizards. Thybulle's Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (heel) questionable Friday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Collins is dealing with right heel soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Friday's game. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Zach LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets
Zach LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game against the Hornets due to “left knee injury management”
numberfire.com
Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Garland is dealing with a knee sprain and is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons. If he is available, our models expect Garland to play 35.0 minutes against Detroit. Garland's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball will remain sidelined on Friday with an ankle injury. His next chance to make his season debut will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. In 75 games last season, Ball averaged...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston in Game 5 on Thursday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Phillies. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 8.5...
