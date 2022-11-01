$1 Million ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ ticket sold in Prospect Heights
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Despite no one winning the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Halloween night, Lotto-mania is still running wild, with a $1 million ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ winning ticket sold in Prospect Heights a day prior.Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
The Illinois Lottery said someone purchased the million-dollar ticket at CoachLite Liquors, located at 7 S. Wolf Rd. The customer even called and informed the store owner that the business sold them the winning ticket.
The suburban lottery player correctly matched all five numbers for Sunday’s midday drawing, 18-23-29-44-45.
The winner is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more this year.Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
As for the Powerball jackpot, the unwon $1.2 billion is the fourth-largest amount in U.S. history. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 2.
