Prospect Heights, IL

$1 Million ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ ticket sold in Prospect Heights

By Alonzo Small
 2 days ago

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Despite no one winning the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Halloween night, Lotto-mania is still running wild, with a $1 million ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ winning ticket sold in Prospect Heights a day prior.

The Illinois Lottery said someone purchased the million-dollar ticket at CoachLite Liquors, located at 7 S. Wolf Rd. The customer even called and informed the store owner that the business sold them the winning ticket.

The suburban lottery player correctly matched all five numbers for Sunday’s midday drawing, 18-23-29-44-45.

The winner is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more this year.

As for the Powerball jackpot, the unwon $1.2 billion is the fourth-largest amount in U.S. history. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 2.

