Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Defense on Kyrie Irving Impressed Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him. Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard starting for Clippers on Wednesday, Terance Mann coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Kennard will get the start on Wednesday with Terance Mann moving to the bench. Our models expect Kennard to play 26.4 minutes against Houston. Kennard's Wednesday projection includes 10.7 points, 3.3...
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
LaVine has 20 in 4th, Bulls beat Nets in 1st game after Nash
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change. The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the day, then fell to 2-6 with Jacque Vaughn leading them. Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting. He missed all six 3-point attempts. Vaughn stopped short of equating Irving’s struggles to the criticism he’s been dealing with since posting a link to a film with antisemitic content on his Twitter account last week.
numberfire.com
76ers' Matisse Thybulle starting on Wednesday in place of injured De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Thybulle will get the start on Wednesday with De'Anthony Melton (back) a late scratched and Joel Embiid (illness) still sidelined. Our models expect Thybulle to play 21.4 minutes against the Wizards. Thybulle's Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics
Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Darius Garland starting for Cleveland on Wednesday, Dean Wade coming off the bench
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Garland has been cleared to return on Wednesday and will get the start against Boston. Dean Wade moves to the bench. Our models expect Garland to play 29.0 minutes against the Celtics.
numberfire.com
76ers' Matisse Thybulle (ankle) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Thybulle is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.0 minutes against New York. Thybulle's Friday...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Okongwu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against New York. Okongwu's Wednesday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.8...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams coming off bench for Oklahoma City Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Another change in the starting five for the Thunder, as head coach Mark Daigneault tries to find the right group to move forward with. This time, Aleksej Pokusevski is being elevated to the first unit, while Williams is being relegated to a role off the bench.
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss
numberfire.com
Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) probable on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Duren is listed as probable with an ankle injury and expected to play against Cleveland on Friday. Our models expect him to see 21.2 minutes against the Cavaliers. Duren's Friday projection includes 9.1 points, 6.6...
numberfire.com
Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball will remain sidelined on Friday with an ankle injury. His next chance to make his season debut will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. In 75 games last season, Ball averaged...
