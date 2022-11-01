ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
MIAMI, FL
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

LaVine has 20 in 4th, Bulls beat Nets in 1st game after Nash

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change. The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the day, then fell to 2-6 with Jacque Vaughn leading them. Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting. He missed all six 3-point attempts. Vaughn stopped short of equating Irving’s struggles to the criticism he’s been dealing with since posting a link to a film with antisemitic content on his Twitter account last week.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics

Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

76ers' Matisse Thybulle (ankle) questionable on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Thybulle is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.0 minutes against New York. Thybulle's Friday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Okongwu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against New York. Okongwu's Wednesday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.8...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jalen Williams coming off bench for Oklahoma City Thursday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Another change in the starting five for the Thunder, as head coach Mark Daigneault tries to find the right group to move forward with. This time, Aleksej Pokusevski is being elevated to the first unit, while Williams is being relegated to a role off the bench.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) probable on Friday

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Duren is listed as probable with an ankle injury and expected to play against Cleveland on Friday. Our models expect him to see 21.2 minutes against the Cavaliers. Duren's Friday projection includes 9.1 points, 6.6...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball will remain sidelined on Friday with an ankle injury. His next chance to make his season debut will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. In 75 games last season, Ball averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy