Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs' trade of Rashad Fenton sends message to rookie CBs
There's no turning back now. The Kansas City Chiefs will rely heavily on three rookie cornerbacks to make a run at the Super Bowl. Shortly before Tuesday's deadline, the Chiefs sent four-year veteran Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted,...
Bart Scott changes tone after saying Chiefs would miss playoffs
In September, Bart Scott said he didn't think the Chiefs would make the playoffs. Now, he says they were always in SB contention.
New Details Emerge From Chiefs Wide Receiver Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs' recent trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney has apparently been in the works for quite some time. On Wednesday, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was interested in trading for the former Giants pass catcher earlier this offseason. Obviously Veach and...
Tennessee Titans injury report: Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons don't practice Thursday
The Tennessee Titans released their second injury report of the week Thursday, with stars like quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons once again included. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Ahead of the...
JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers
The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Why Andy Reid-coached teams (Chiefs and Eagles) have rarely beaten the Tennessee Titans
Today we’re trying to explain Andy Reid’s lack of success against the Tennessee Titans, who own a 9-2 record over teams coached by Big Red.
Paton moves Chubb exactly 1 year after Miller traded from Denver
In 2021, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton traded Super Bowl 50 champion linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. One year to the day, it's Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid comments on RB Ronald Jones requesting release
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on running back Ronald Jones tweeting his request for a release over the bye week.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Chiefs assistant coaches share first impressions of new WR Kadarius Toney
Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, but the team had an idea about the type of player he was well before that. The team first broached the subject of a trade for Toney in the offseason, but they also showed interest in the player when he was coming out of the University of Florida in the 2021 NFL draft.
Titans’ Jeffery Simmons expects Tennessee to ‘dominate’ Chiefs’ offensive line Sunday
This is the second time this season an opposing defensive player has predicted he would feast on the Chiefs offensive line.
'It's a pretty cool feeling': Whyle sets record for most career TDs by Bearcats tight end
The streak is over. The University of Cincinnati football team's streak of 19 straight victories against American Athletic Conference opponents ended last week at Central Florida. Though it was mostly a forgettable day for the Bearcats, there was a bright spot in the loss. With the clock wound down on the third quarter and...
