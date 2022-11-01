ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Chiefs' trade of Rashad Fenton sends message to rookie CBs

There's no turning back now. The Kansas City Chiefs will rely heavily on three rookie cornerbacks to make a run at the Super Bowl. Shortly before Tuesday's deadline, the Chiefs sent four-year veteran Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted,...
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Chiefs Wide Receiver Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs' recent trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney has apparently been in the works for quite some time. On Wednesday, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was interested in trading for the former Giants pass catcher earlier this offseason. Obviously Veach and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL

