The Oregon Ducks will be on the road for the second weekend in a row. This time the Ducks hit the road to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in a big game for the Ducks as they continue to march their way toward the Pac-12 Championship, while Colorado trying to turn their season around by getting back on the winning side of a game. With a 12:30 kickoff, the Ducks will once again be playing in front of most of the country, giving a good chance for the nation to catch the Ducks in action.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO