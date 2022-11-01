ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death

Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday at age 28 Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death. The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28. Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom...
HOUSTON, TX
GQMagazine

Migos Rapper Takeoff Has Been Killed in Houston at Age 28

Multi-platinum rapper and Migos member Takeoff was killed in Houston, TX in the early hours of November 1. The artist, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old and he leaves behind a discography that helped re-shape not just the sound of southern hip-hop in the 2010s, but pop music as a whole. The news was confirmed by TMZ, with the fatal shooting reportedly taking place at a bowling alley. Reports indicate Takeoff and Quavo, their entourage, and a local Houston group were playing a dice game that got heated and quickly escalated into gunfire, which left Takeoff dead and two others wounded.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HOUSTON, TX
KCBD

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Mattress Mack gets into it with Phillies fan, has 'no fear' after big bet

There might not be a more recognizable individual among regular fixtures at Minute Maid Park than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and the famous Houston Astros fan has headed on the road to watch his favorite team in the World Series. McIngvale has more invested than just his fandom, too. With...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
MIAMI, FL
Click2Houston.com

WATCH TONIGHT: Houston Astros look to stay hot; tie up World Series in Game 5

Astros rookie utility man David Hensley will start at Designated Hitter for the Astros for Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia, multiple league sources tell KPRC2. Hensley started in game 3, lining a single in his first at bat before striking out twice. Hensley is 1-4 so far in the playoffs with a hit by pitch in 5 at bats. The hit by pitch was one of the most important moments of the postseason, putting Hensley on base to eventually be one of the runs scored in Yordan Alvarez’s ALDS Game 1 walk-off.
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, has died at 28

The rapper Takeoff, one-third of the dynamic Atlanta rap group Migos, has died. Migos emerged in the 2010s as a viral force within its local scene before exploding onto the national stage. They managed to shape the zeitgeist without losing any of their regional appeal, opening a portal for acts that followed, and the members pointed to Takeoff as the group's secret weapon. He was reportedly shot after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston early on Tuesday. Takeoff's death was confirmed by Drew Findling, a lawyer who represented him. He was 28.
ATLANTA, GA
Chron.com

The Feed Last Bite no headline needed

As the Astros face the Phillies in the World Series, we wondered what baseball players eat before a big game. When Chron sports editor Josh Criswell asked Astros designated hitter Trey Mancini if he had a superstitious pre-game food, he said: "When I was in Double-A, I had Lucky Charms before every game. That was probably my best season, so maybe I need to do it again." Yes, Trey, perhaps you should. Whether or not there's a Game 6 and 7, Friday is an off-day for the World Series. You can find me at Asia Society's Night Market, scarfing down dumplings and buying trinkets I don't need. Don't forget to vote, and Go 'Stros!  
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana

We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

