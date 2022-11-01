Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death
Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday at age 28 Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death. The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28. Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom...
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
Migos Rapper Takeoff Has Been Killed in Houston at Age 28
Multi-platinum rapper and Migos member Takeoff was killed in Houston, TX in the early hours of November 1. The artist, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old and he leaves behind a discography that helped re-shape not just the sound of southern hip-hop in the 2010s, but pop music as a whole. The news was confirmed by TMZ, with the fatal shooting reportedly taking place at a bowling alley. Reports indicate Takeoff and Quavo, their entourage, and a local Houston group were playing a dice game that got heated and quickly escalated into gunfire, which left Takeoff dead and two others wounded.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Meet the man responsible for bringing Astros' pitching aces to Houston
The Astros have a stable of stud pitchers, and each of them has gained respect and notoriety. How did they get to Houston? Meet the man who's credited with that.
Video of Astros super fan ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Phillies fans goes viral after Game 3 of World Series
McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
KCBD
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and...
Houston Chronicle
Mattress Mack gets into it with Phillies fan, has 'no fear' after big bet
There might not be a more recognizable individual among regular fixtures at Minute Maid Park than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and the famous Houston Astros fan has headed on the road to watch his favorite team in the World Series. McIngvale has more invested than just his fandom, too. With...
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Click2Houston.com
WATCH TONIGHT: Houston Astros look to stay hot; tie up World Series in Game 5
Astros rookie utility man David Hensley will start at Designated Hitter for the Astros for Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia, multiple league sources tell KPRC2. Hensley started in game 3, lining a single in his first at bat before striking out twice. Hensley is 1-4 so far in the playoffs with a hit by pitch in 5 at bats. The hit by pitch was one of the most important moments of the postseason, putting Hensley on base to eventually be one of the runs scored in Yordan Alvarez’s ALDS Game 1 walk-off.
KHOU
Former Astros GM Ed Wade talks about bringing
Ed Wade was the Astros GM who brought Jose Altuve to Houston. He talked about it to KHOU 11's Matt Musil.
Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, has died at 28
The rapper Takeoff, one-third of the dynamic Atlanta rap group Migos, has died. Migos emerged in the 2010s as a viral force within its local scene before exploding onto the national stage. They managed to shape the zeitgeist without losing any of their regional appeal, opening a portal for acts that followed, and the members pointed to Takeoff as the group's secret weapon. He was reportedly shot after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston early on Tuesday. Takeoff's death was confirmed by Drew Findling, a lawyer who represented him. He was 28.
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
The Feed Last Bite no headline needed
As the Astros face the Phillies in the World Series, we wondered what baseball players eat before a big game. When Chron sports editor Josh Criswell asked Astros designated hitter Trey Mancini if he had a superstitious pre-game food, he said: "When I was in Double-A, I had Lucky Charms before every game. That was probably my best season, so maybe I need to do it again." Yes, Trey, perhaps you should. Whether or not there's a Game 6 and 7, Friday is an off-day for the World Series. You can find me at Asia Society's Night Market, scarfing down dumplings and buying trinkets I don't need. Don't forget to vote, and Go 'Stros!
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana
We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
Houston Happens – Honoring historic Houston Astros
We've got a little bit of history and a whole lot of celebration on the show this morning!
Mattress Mack invites Eagles fans to his suite at Thursday's Texans game
The Gallery Furniture owner was in the giving mood on Wednesday while in Philadelphia for the World Series.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0